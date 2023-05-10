Medical marijuana is booming in Florida, but the industry is nervous. Here’s why

A sales rep shows a vaping device to a customer at the MUV Dispensary, a medical marijuana store in downtown Orlando.

 TNS PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE - A total of 74 prospective operators applied for 22 medical-marijuana licenses during a five-day application cycle that ended April 28.

The applications were a step toward doubling the number of businesses operating in the state’s legal cannabis industry.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments