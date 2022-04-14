Before she became a dispatcher for Charlotte County, Kimberly Heffley worked in the Collier County court system.
“I went from one end of the justice system to the other,” Heffley said.
Usually behind the phone, Heffley and other dispatch workers are being honored this week through National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.
Local law enforcement in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties have taken time to praise their dispatch teams online.
“These are the first ‘first responders,’” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dan Tutko said.
Heffley, who grew up in Charlotte County, said she wanted to do something proactive and helpful when she returned to her community. For the past 18 years, she has been one of many voices that greeted people seeking help from emergency services.
She first trained on the fire response track as a call receiver, passing on information about reported fires to dispatchers who would connect firefighters and paramedics to the scene.
“We never know when someone calls, if they will be agitated or calm,” Heffley said.
Some people may even call in at first looking for help, only to try to downplay events during the call — especially during domestic violence.
During those kinds of calls, Heffley said, the protocol is to try to keep the person on the line and have appropriate personnel follow up — even if someone expresses hesitation after calling.
“Certain calls, we cannot cancel,” Heffley said.
Michael Spiegel, a dispatch manager in Sarasota County, spoke of his own experience helping people during the worst days of their life — calls of shootings, car crashes or even drowning risks.
“It’s just one call after another,” said Spiegel, who has worked in Sarasota County’s dispatch for around 14 years.
Sarasota County Public Safety Communications estimated that they served about 679,000 total calls — incoming and outgoing — in 2021, including non-emergency calls.
Spiegel further estimated that each of the 10 call-takers fielded about 120 calls a day, with an average call length of 2 minutes.
Some calls, of course, last longer than others. In one case, Spiegel talked about how one of his call-takers helped a caller deliver a baby over the phone.
There is a most important quality for a call-taker and dispatchers, he noted.
“The calm voice, trying to get them the help that they need,” Spiegel said.
Dispatch workers in both Sarasota and Charlotte County work 12-hour shifts, roughly equal with a deputy’s shift. Being alert and ready for those kinds of calls over that length of time carries its own risks.
“We really have to be cognizant of our people’s mental health,” Spiegel said.
Staff at the Sarasota dispatch center are able to take part in employee assistance programs through the Sheriff’s Office, including the Critical Stress Incident Management team.
As a member of the Association of Public Safety Communications Officials, Spiegel also advocates with state and federal legislators for increased support for dispatchers.
Since dispatchers are not considered “first responders” by classification, they are not eligible for funding through programs aimed at first responders — including workers’ compensation for post-traumatic stress disorder.
Outside of the office, Spiegel said, the dispatch staff try its best to alleviate the stress of the job through outside hobbies.
For her own part, Heffley said she enjoys painting. She recently completed a series of paintings using alcohol inks, recreating pictures she took in Galway, Ireland in 2019.
“I’ve loved art since I was a child,” said Heffley, crediting her father for her passion.
There are other ways to alleviate the stress, Spiegel said.
“We have people who do bowling, fishing, paddle boarding — some even do karaoke.”
