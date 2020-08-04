The Federal Communications Commission has designated "988" as a new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention hotline, and the mental health professional community is thrilled.
"It's an easy number for people to remember, and it's quick to dial instead of having to go online and look up an 800 number," said Sarah Wright, Chief Operating Officer of Charlotte Behavioral Health Care. "You might look online and find a variety of suicide prevention hotline numbers and not know which one you should be calling."
Wright hopes with enough awareness and education in the community, people will start to remember 988 as quickly as they do 911, and more people in need will get help.
Since 2008, suicide has ranked as the tenth leading cause of death in the United States, claiming the lives of more than 48,000 Americans in 2018, resulting in about one death every 11 minutes, according to the FCC press release.
In Charlotte County, 48 people died from suicide in 2019, and there have been 17 suicide deaths this year, the Medical Examiner's Office reported.
Although phone service providers have until 2022 to direct all 988 calls to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, Wright said she believes COVID-19 was one of the things that pushed the movement forward.
"We are seeing an increase in depression and people self-medicating, especially with alcohol related to COVID and some of the unrest in the world right now, the financial pressures of people losing jobs," she said. "There's so many social stressors for people right now. There's a lot of people struggling with suicide and mental health issues."
During the transition, Americans who need help should continue to contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by calling 1-800-273-8255 and utilizing online chats.
A press release from the FCC said establishing 988 as the "911" for suicide prevention and mental health services will make it easier for Americans in crisis to access the help they need and decrease the stigma surrounding suicide and mental health issues.
Wright said by designating a three-digit number for mental health emergencies, people will hopefully come to see mental health as just as important as physical health.
"Part of the stigma is there's this belief that it's not as important; you can just push it to the side or not deal with it," she said. "Having a three-digit number for medical emergencies and a three-digit number of mental health emergencies works to reduce some of that stigma."
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.