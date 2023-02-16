Jackson Gant, vice president of Charlotte High School FFA, grooms Chief, a Maine Anjou weighing 1,182 pounds, for the Charlotte County Fair Steer Show. The reserve grand champion steer was the top seller.
Emmilyn Shipman registers her chicken at the Charlotte County Fair. Her father ended up paying $2,100 after a bidding war to buy back the chicken at auction.
PHOTO PROVIDED
His wife told him not to come home from the Charlotte County Fair livestock auction without his daughter’s chicken. His daughter, Emmilyn, wanted to keep it to show next year and was not going to allow anyone else to outbid her Dad.
Shipman, who runs the livestock auction for the fair, figured it was no big deal. Chickens may go for $200 to $300. He figured he could handle that.
But, when the bidding started, someone seemingly wanted the chicken as much as he did.
He couldn’t see who was bidding for his daughter’s chicken, but the cost was nearing an all-time record.
When the bid reached $1,500, Shipman knew he was going to be shelling out some cash.
He ended up buying the chicken for $2,100. Then he turned and saw who was running the price up. It was a good friend.
“I guess when it comes to auctions, there are no friends,” he laughed. “Actually, I was in the guy’s wedding this weekend.”
The cost of the chicken was indicative of the record prices being set recently at the fair as the number of chickens, hogs and steers auctioned set records as well as the prices they garnered.
“Beef averaged $8.50 a pound and normally it would be around $5 a pound,” Shipman said. “Hogs brought about $9.50 a pound.
“We set records by about $2 a pound, and so far we had the highest averages of any fair in our area.”
The number of animals were likely all-time highs too. A normal year will see 14 steers and 40 hogs sold at auction. This year there were 23 steers and 53 hogs.
Shipman knows all about fair livestock auctions. He competed himself as a high schooler back around 2004.
“Back then we got $2.50 a pound and were happy,” he said.
The best seller was a steer owned and showed by Jackson Gant of Punta Gorda. The reserve grand champion steer sold for $14.50 a pound and brought Gant $17,139.
Shipman said the high prices were a result of the community turning out and rewarding the kids for their hard work — a task that was made a little tougher by Hurricane Ian.
“This was the most people I had seen at an auction yet and I started back in 2000,” he said. “There were no seats left and hardly any place to stand.
“We were hoping for decent prices, but I feel the community basically was trying to show we are back to normal. They had that mindset to reward the kids for what that had gone through this past year with high prices for feed and then the hurricane.”
Shipman, who is vice president of the Charlotte County Fair Association, said this year’s turnout will be hard to beat — but he thinks it is possible.
A blossoming program at Lemon Bay High School should add to the number of exhibitors next year.
