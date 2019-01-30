Cheryl Maymon signed up for a school-based mentoring program with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, hoping that she could help a student become a better reader.
Maymon, a 53-year-old Punta Gorda Realtor, was paired with fourth-grader, Kaicendra, who goes by KK, to help her with reading and comprehension.
“She’s smart as can be, but for some reason was struggling on those items,” Maymon said.
Once a week, she would go to Sallie Jones Elementary School to work with her “Little.”
The pair bonded so well, they approached KK’s mother and the organization about expanding their mentoring to community-based mentoring, so Maymon could bring her to Big Brother/Big Sister events.
“That’s the most amazing thing about it,” Maymon said, “You get into these charitable events to help the community, but it brings just as much back to your life.”
Maymon and Cliff Smith, of Lee County, were recently named Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast Bigs of the year.
Maymon became interested in becoming a “Big” after sitting on the board for the organization.
In 2017-18, the organization made 183 matches in Charlotte County and 791 in Sarasota County. The program served 1,869 children over the course of the year.
Smith had initially paired with his Little, David, when he was a freshman in high school.
The two bonded over their shared love of basketball.
After learning that David had a little brother, Jonathon, who also loved the sport, he became a Big for him, too.
Smith coached the boys’ basketball team at the YMCA for five seasons.
Next year, he will be seeing David off to Florida SouthWestern State College, where he earned a scholarship, and Jonathon will begin high school.
“It will be a great new adventure for him,” Smith said.
“Both of my Little Brothers are unbelievably polite and well-mannered,” he added, “One of the things they taught me is the way they really do value family and friendship; they look out for each other and for me, they want to make sure I’m OK in life.”
All types of Bigs
Bigs come from all walks of life.
“In my 32 years I’ve encountered a lot of youth who are kind of lost and who are really good kids,” Sarasota County Sheriff Tom Knight said. “They are looking for someone to spend some time with them. And not a lot of time. Just a little bit of time.”
Knight said the value “is much larger than anybody would ever recognize or know.”
“It humbles you, and makes you realize the little bit of time you’re spending with the young man is leaving an impact,” Knight said.
In a news release, Knight’s Little Brother Matthew Roig complimented their relationship.
“Before I met Tom, I didn’t get out very much. He’s definitely opened up a lot more opportunities for me. You know, just to be more outgoing in life, it has definitely changed me for the better,” Roig said.
A family effort
“My husband loves having her around, he didn’t originally volunteer, but he loves KK,” Maymon said of the ongoing relationship with her Little.
Maymon and KK go to the movies together, go out boating, and attend Big Brother Big Sister events.
She said Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast really struggles for volunteers, but the time commitment is minimal.
“It really is one hour a week for school based, and community based a couple times a month,” she said.
“If they [the volunteers] travel for season, it’s no problem if they’re out of town part of the year, kids are out of school part of the year,” Maymon said. “You get double the reward back of the effort you put in.”
Support for volunteers
Smith said for people thinking about becoming a Big Brother or Big Sister, to remember you’re not out there by yourself. He credits the staff for providing critical support, and the staff has helped him get anything he needed to really be successful and enjoy the program.
He said Susan Alexandra, of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast’s Beyond School Walls program — which recruits mentors from local businesses for high school students to shadow to learn what they do — helped to get his older Little an internship, and has done nice things to help both of his Littles to move forward with their lives.
“I really believe I am getting more out of this than my Little brothers are, because they have taught me a lot of things about life,” Smith said.
Gina Taylor, vice president of Communications and Marketing for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, said they are always looking for more volunteers/Bigs. Big Brothers are particularly in high demand, as the organization has 42 children ready to be matched, 40 of whom are males. Twenty-five of the kids are in the community-based program, and 17 are in the school-based program.
Those interested in becoming a Big can contact John Monley or Rose Bloch in their Venice office at 941-488-4009 or visit bbbsun.org.
