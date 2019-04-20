PUNTA GORDA — Yvonne Ohle has said no to her five children, and their grandchildren, a total of 4,782 times in the past 12 weeks — at least by her count.
“I was going broke,” said Ohle, 71. “They were treating me like a doormat.”
She has also said yes to them about 300 times in that period, but only for the important things like taking her granddaughter to school, or driving her daughter to the hospital. The emergencies.
Ohle was one of nine graduates from the Bridges Out of Poverty program Tuesday evening, which was sponsored by the Sacred Heart Conference of St. Vincent de Paul in Punta Gorda.
The program teaches its students, or “investigators” as they call them, the causes of poverty and the resources available to move out of poverty. Each investigator examines their life situation and develops their own personal plan for moving out of poverty, with the help of the program’s facilitators and mentors.
Karen Velbeck, the director of sustainable change for St. Vincent de Paul, has been running Bridges Out of Poverty for almost three years now.
“It was an opportunity to deal with people directly,” she said. “And help people learn how to fish instead of just giving them a fish ... You see them start to believe in themselves.”
Bridges out of Poverty, which is taught by Phyllis Sandals and Monica DiMattia, also trains its investigators how to plan and budget.
“One thing can throw them into poverty,” Velbeck said. “And sometimes they don’t know how to get back in the game.”
Ohle didn’t just learn how to say no.
She made friends, her own friends, when before most of her friends were from her kids’ social circles. She learned how to manage her time, and to stop and think before reacting immediately.
“You can take time on some things,” she said.
And though all nine investigators were in the same program, each got something different out of it.
“It’s not us changing their lives,” said Charlotte Boland, the president of St. Vincent de Paul’s Punta Gorda chapter. “We help them figure out the steps to get where they want to be.”
One investigator, Leia McCall, came to St. Vincent de Paul with nothing. She had just left an abusive relationship in Polk County, signed her daughters over for temporary custody and came to Charlotte County with nothing but the clothes on her back.
Now she has a home, a job, custody of her daughters and a plan of action.
“We don’t stop because we’re stable,” she said. “We have to continue growing.” She hopes to go back to school in the near future.
“Her confidence has grown,” said Rita Sheridan, McCall’s mentor and Sacred Heart Catholic Church’s director of religious education.
Leadership involved with the program, such as Boland and Velbeck, is discussing follow-up meetings to reinforce the concepts participants have learned, and keep the continuous support system they developed for 12 weeks.
“The job doesn’t end after graduation,” Boland said. “Many have lived in generational poverty and the full results won’t be seen until a later generation. But it’s a start.”
“Living in poverty isn’t easy and it takes commitment and persistence to make a change,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.