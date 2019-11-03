For most of her life, Crystal Partelow couldn't look at a pot of boiling water without feeling terror.
She knows something painful happened to her when she was 7 years old. She remembers scalding water on her skin. She doesn't know why it happened. But she spent most of her life believing she must have done something to deserve it.
Now 40, Partelow said she suffered abuse — physical, mental and sexual — from childhood into early adulthood.
Despite having a stable home life for the last 15 years with her husband and seven children in Port Charlotte, the trauma from those years still held her in a deep embrace.
"I couldn't pick up or go near a pot of boiling water," she said. She would start to shake. Her husband would have to make the mac and cheese.
Along with PTSD, Partelow suffers from dissociative amnesia — memory blackouts that can last hours, days or more. Her longest chunk of time lost was eight years.
"Little things would happen and I would freak out," she said.
Her children have never had a babysitter. She doesn't trust other people around them, especially men.
Even a trip to Walmart fills her with unbearable anxiety — too much noise, too many people.
A year ago, she nearly committed suicide.
Six months ago, with the help of Derick Duston at Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Punta Gorda and EMDR therapy, she began arming herself to fight the monsters in her memories.
Reprocessing pain
Imagine someone cuts you off in traffic. You would likely feel anger that this stranger has disrupted your life.
But what if you found out it wasn't a stranger behind the wheel, but your neighbor? And he was driving his wife to the hospital to deliver their first child. Your feelings may change from rage to empathy.
Duston, CBHC's clinical director of outpatient mental health and substance abuse services, said this is how EMDR therapy attempts to address traumatic memories in patients like Partelow.
"We help (patients) come up with ways to challenge those negative thoughts with more positive ones," he said.
EMDR, which stands for eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, has become a common treatment in recent years for PTSD, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder and other conditions. It's endorsed by the American Psychiatric Association and has been used to treat veterans returning from combat.
"When we have negative memories or thoughts about our lives, we can pick up some maladaptive coping strategies," Duston said. Those can range from isolation to drinking and drug abuse. "We hope to go back to the memory and reprocess it, and find closure for that memory."
During an EMDR session, patients recount traumatic memories while the therapist directs their eye movements, creating "dual-attention stimulation" to promote healing.
"It engages both the emotional state and the logical state (of the brain)," Duston said.
Duston has three devices he uses in EMDR therapy that provide stimulation: a light bar that flashes in a back-and-forth pattern; headphones that emit an auditory click; and triangular "pulsators" that patients hold in their hands. If the patient feels overwhelmed, Duston has them follow his fingers with their eyes while tapping their knee.
CBHC, a not-for-profit facility for mental health and drug addiction, has offered EMDR therapy for about two years and currently uses it with about 15 to 20 patients, according to spokesperson Kelly Pomerville. Until recently, the center had only two clinicians trained for EMDR, but that number has expanded to 12 thanks to funding from the Fred Lang Foundation, the center's fundraising arm.
Pomerville said they see EMDR as part of their arsenal for addressing the effects of trauma in the community, particularly among youth. An estimated 70-80% of individuals with mental health and substance abuse problems have trauma issues, she said.
"Long-term studies … have correlated childhood trauma with adult physical and behavioral health illnesses, such as depression," Pomerville said. "And subsequently, individuals with trauma are at higher risk of depression, substance abuse and suicide. Our goal is to intervene earlier, using state of the art treatment methods, in the hopes of creating healthier adults.
"Right now, our community, through the Healthy Charlotte Survey, is engaging in a strategy to educate about the long-term effects of childhood trauma, with the goal of intervening earlier. The first step is awareness. We need for our community members to understand trauma... The next step is to understand that there are research-based, affordable, effective treatments available to them."
The walls
Kelsey Lynch, 14, suffered what she called "a traumatic incident" around age 6. She's seen many doctors and therapists since then, according to her mother, Julie, but talking about it only made her upset and angry.
"She isolated herself so much," said Julie, who homeschools Kelsey due to her trauma. "My concern was she would never have friends or meet a special someone and have children."
About a year ago, Duston, her therapist, convinced them to try EMDR.
Julie said he explained it like this: "It doesn't change the memory, but it can alter how you react to the emotion" attached to the memory.
"At first I was scared and thought it wouldn't work," Kelsey said of her first impression.
The process has been painstaking. Julie said in the year or so since Kelsey began the therapy, they've dealt with only three specific memories.
"He (Duston) takes the time to make sure every aspect of the memory is dealt before we move on," Julie said. "It took a while for her to open up. She had to get real deep."
Progress has been slow, but Julie has noticed changes in her daughter in the last few months.
"The initial behavior that was crippling her was gone," Julie said. "Her trust issues have come down and she's opening up. The walls she built up are coming down."
She's optimistic Kelsey will have a chance at a more normal life.
"I've opened up a lot since I started," Kelsey said. "I've been better with dealing with the traumatic incident. It's helped with the memories. They don't scare me as much anymore."
Kelsey is interested in a career in cosmetology, and she would like to someday offer a "safe place" for people who've faced trauma.
"I'm hoping I can not be triggered by certain things and be able to cope with it," she said of her hopes for herself. "I don't have to be scared all the time."
The shopping list
Last year, after a bad reaction to her medications, Crystal Partelow thought she could fly. She stood on one of the Punta Gorda bridges determined to prove it. Her husband pulled her away, just like he took away her from a bad domestic situation years ago.
She began seeing Duston at CBHC shortly after that. In April, he began treating her with EMDR.
"They told me it could help with my nightmares and flashbacks and better understanding of what I'd gone through," she said. "At that point, I was willing to try anything. If I could erase my mind, I would. I needed some relief."
Together, she and Duston have worked through some of those memories, like the one involving boiling water.
"Her negative core belief was 'It was my fault,'" Duston said, "but the process is helping her realize that it wasn't her fault."
Added Partelow: "I'm able to challenge it (the memory) and say, I was just a kid. It wasn't my fault."
Recently, Partelow was able to pick up a pot of boiling water and drain it while making mac and cheese. She said it felt like a victory, holding her arms up and yelling "Woooo!"
She now hopes therapy can help with her other issues, like obsessive-compulsive tendencies that drive her to get up at night to check the locks on the doors and windows.
"I'm hoping I can ease up on the girls a little bit," she said of her three daughters, ages 10, 12, and 14, who have autism. "It's still hard to have them away from me."
Shopping at Walmart no longer causes an instant panic attack. On a recent trip, she didn't just turn around and leave like before. Her husband, wanting her to start small, made her a shopping list with only three things on it. She was able to walk inside and come out with all three.
She smiles while talking about that three-item list. "Gradually, I'll add more," she said.
