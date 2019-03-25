A champion of art, animals

Nancy Colby pinned each painting to the easel, and then went over what went right and what went wrong.
She was bringing her watercolor class at the Visual Arts Center to a close with a critique. It’s one of four classes she teaches at the Punta Gorda arts center. Christy, a year-old Lab pup she’s training as a guide dog for the sight impaired, was curled up beneath the easel, paying no attention.
“I tend to push my students a little bit further than they push themselves,” she said. “I challenge people to go a little bit above where they think they are.”
Colby is a champion of two causes: art and animals. The art she came to because she lost heart for the corporate world. The animals came to her because she has a heart for the sick and abused of that kingdom.
Colby is self-made at both painting and caring for the injured innocent, and she has managed to combine the two passions as an artist of pet portraits.
She started painting because she “got corporate burnout.” Colby was a manager for a hospital supply corporation, and one day she woke up and decided she’d had enough.
“I got burned out,” she said. “I’m more a free-spirit person than a structured person. I wanted to get so far away from the corporate world. I wanted to wear coveralls and just paint.
“I decided to do wall murals. I called an interior designer and said that I did wall murals. I got some acrylic paint and I started painting on walls in a model home. I got paid for it, and I’m like, ‘Wow.’ I did a whole day’s work for $100 and thought I was livin’ large.”
She painted murals for the next 20 years.
Physical limitations forced her to stop. So, she picked up water color, worked at home and began showing her paintings.
She wound up teaching at the Englewood Arts Center for 14 years.
“I never went to art school. I taught myself water color. I did it about six months, I put something up in the center, and I won. And the next time I won. They said, ‘You need to teach.’”
She has been at the VAC for four years and has taught in Venice for 20.
Growing up, she was unaware of her talent. “For sure, it’s a gift. But I never knew it.”
When she first started showing, she painted Florida scenes, birds, flowers — “typical subjects.”
And then she got the idea to paint one of her cats.
“To this day, I believe it’s the best painting I’ve ever done. It got first place every place I showed it. People marveled at how realistic it looked.”
And that’s how she became a pet portrait artist.
And out of that grew her advocacy for special- needs animals.
Right now, she’s caring for eight cats — four blind and one diabetic — with “other abnormalities” in her North Port home.
“I’m trying to get the diabetic cat on insulin and stabilized so that he can get adopted,” Colby said. “My four blind girls, three of them were born blind. They’re hard to place in a shelter because their eyes look freaky.”
The Chicago native does more than care for unwanted cats. She shows them.
“I show my blind cats with other cats,” she said. “At first, people were, ‘Eww, what’s wrong with the eyes?’ I’d say, ‘Don’t eww, she’s fine.’ Through the years, I’ve changed people from, ‘Eww, what’s wrong with that cat?’ to ‘Wow, here’s that blind cat!’
“I’ve turned people from looking away to actually embracing their differences. That’s what I’m most proud of.”
The rescue she still talks about is Might Lou, an orange tabby who was diabetic and had no use of his hind legs. Working with Cat Depot, a Sarasota Rescue, she got Mighty Lou stabilized on insulin. He underwent acupuncture treatments. He began walking. She dressed him in a super hero cape and took him around.
He’s a star on YouTube.
“He had 22 different capes,” Colby said. “He went everywhere with me” to advocate for special-needs cats. “Mighty Lou is known worldwide.
Mighty Lou died three years ago. Cat Depot auctioned off his capes, creating a fund for special-needs cats that continues today.
“Mighty Lou is a legend,” Colby said.
And she is the keeper.
