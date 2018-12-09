Here’s something you don’t hear everyday: No one throws a Christmas parade quite like the Chamber of Commerce.
But it’s true. With over 60 floats, Charlotte County’s Chamber of Commerce’s held their 40th annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.
“Everyone is in the Christmas spirit,” said volunteer Ron Thomas. “It’s just a small town, community event.” Thomas owns Scoops & Bites, the ice cream shop in Laishley Marina.
“It’s always really fun to see what people come up with,” said Julie Mathis, the Chamber of Commerce’s executive director.
Children and community members waited along Taylor Street, saying “Merry Christmas” to passersby and waiting with anticipation for the grande finale: Santa Claus.
“It was a great day,” Mathis said. “We were so pleased at how many people lined the street. It’s so nice to see families and kids be involved in the community.”
And the event couldn’t have happened without the slew of volunteers running the whole show. “Such nice people volunteer,” Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.