Golf balls will be dropped from a helicopter in North Carolina and some of them will turn out to be very lucrative.
ARCHway Institute for addictive diseases in Punta Gorda has partnered with a Rotary club in in Carrboro, North Carolina, that is organizing a helicopter golf ball drop fundraiser Saturday.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the mission of the ARCHway Institute and their many partners, one of which is Drug Free Punta Gorda.
Certain golf balls will be marked with 12 prizes ranging in value from $250 to $3,000. You do not need to be present to win. The cost is $1 per ball, or six for $50. You can specify ARCHway with your purchase to ensure your money is given to Drug Free Punta Gorda.
"ARCHway Institute for addictive diseases first partnered with Drug Free Punta Gorda Coalition during our 2015-16 fiscal year," said Chrissie Salazar, executive director of Drug Free Punta Gorda. "Dan and Jan Stuckey, the driving force of ARCHway, are extremely generous with their time, as well as providing financial sponsorship to our drug prevention work. Over the past five years they have volunteered with many Drug Free PG events, such as helping us man a booth at the Taste of Punta Gorda, volunteering to chaperone a dance at Punta Gorda Middle School and assisting at our first Live Love Drug Free 5K Race."
This is the third year that Drug Free Punta Gorda will benefit from golf ball drop fundraiser.
"Drug Free Punta Gorda has been the proud and thankful recipient of ARCHway Institute's ongoing donations and sponsorships, in the form of educational grants for our teen drug prevention work, over the past five years," Salazar said. "The common goal that we share with ARCHway, is that drug prevention and drug recovery go hand in hand, providing the human connection/communication that people need to lead healthy, drug-free lives."
The ARCHway Institute provides grants and scholarships to help individuals who want to be in a recovery program, but cannot due to financial barriers.
For more information, www.thearchwayinstitute.org or www.drugfreepg.com.
