If Southwest Florida governments form a climate change compact, Commissioner Bill Truex wants to be Charlotte County's representative.
"We need to know the facts of what's going on, on our coasts," Truex told the Sun last week.
Truex said he has lived and worked in West County near the Gulf of Mexico, long enough to see the real possibility of rising seas and its effect on society's building blocks, like fresh water supplies.
Back in April, development experts from Charlotte County joined about 20 other government officials from as far south as Marco Island for a discussion on how to adapt to climate change. The gathering was at Florida Gulf Coast University in Fort Myers, and the mediator was a geologist and marine scientist, Prof. Michael Savarese.
Their purpose was to plan for a regional resiliency compact like one formed last year by governments around Tampa Bay. Perhaps the most famous climate change compact was formed 10 years ago on Florida's densely populated east coast. The Southeast Florida Regional Climate Change Compact was getting underway at the same time as Miami's perpetual flooding was hitting the news. The message was a real-time demonstration of how sea level rise threatened some of the world's most valuable real estate.
Southwest Florida is not Southeast Florida, however. The southwest coast has its own problems and advantages, Savarese told the Sun recently.
"Our problems are going to be different than their problems," he said.
For example, he said, Southwest Florida's coast has less elevation protecting it than Miami. Emergency Management staff in Charlotte County know that Southwest Florida's coast rises gradually rather than abruptly like the Southeastern coast. Southwest Florida's coast also has less sand delivered to it by rivers than Southeast Florida, Savarese said. But the southwest has more natural areas left, such as mangrove swamps, to absorb the impact of storms, Savarese said. And the waves of the Gulf of Mexico are on average smaller and less damaging than the Atlantic Ocean.
At least the southwest coast does not face a double whammy like the Florida Panhandle. The Panhandle coast is naturally sinking while seas are rising, Savarese said.
The tone of the April meeting was energetic, said Marco Island City Councilor Charlette Roman. Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Roman to the Southwest Florida Water Management District board of directors.
"There was a feeling of optimism," said Roman. "I really came away thinking that we got a lot done in a short period of time."
The group discussed whether a compact would be beneficial, what its purpose would be. They discussed what it should seek to achieve, she said. Then, the group directed a subcommittee to draft a memorandum of understanding to present to elected officials at the county and city level this fall.
While she is optimistic, Roman said she wants to see what this document says before she will recommend it to her council.
Charlotte County Commission Chairman Ken Doherty agreed.
"I'm an engineer," Doherty said. "I want to know more specifically what the county needs to do."
Jennifer Jurado, Broward County's Chief Resiliency Officer, urged Southwest Florida to take the plunge, so to speak.
"I would celebrate their efforts to come together as a region, to work in a coordinated manner," she said.
Before the southeast compact, she said, governments were trying to address issues alone.
"Things did not seem to be working quickly enough," she said of pre-compact days. With the help of the compact, she said, "We really worked at warp speed."
For all governments, she said, "We really don't have time to waste. Anything that can be done to organize and deliver efficiency to the processes is needed."
Charlotte County Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch recalls that during Hurricane Irma in 2017, water reached the top of his driveway for the first time in his neighborhood's experience of more than 45 years.
"I think that we've pushed the environment by the way we've treated it," he said.
Of the compact, he said, "I think it's important we do that. Is it mind expanding? I don't know. We have to look into these things."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.