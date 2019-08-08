PUNTA GORDA — It has been three years since Punta Gorda lost a beloved community member to tragedy.
Mary Knowlton, a 73-year-old retired librarian from Michigan, was killed by a Punta Gorda police officer in a community demonstration gone terribly wrong on Aug. 9, 2016.
Lee Coel played the "bad guy" in a "shoot/don't shoot" scenario intended to show citizens the difficult calls cops have to make on the job. Knowlton played the police officer, while Coel came at her with a gun. But the role play turned all too real when he fired live ammunition instead of the blanks he believed he'd loaded into his gun.
Knowlton died on the way to the hospital, leaving behind a devastated husband and two adult sons.
Since then, the police department hired a new chief and wrote new safety protocols into their departmental policies.
"The safety officer's only focus is to make sure no one is bringing the incorrect weapons and making sure no unsafe practices occur," said Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert. "Each participant in a scenario or training is searched to make sure that no live firearms or ammunition is brought into the training. A safety plan must be written for each scenario or training and is approved by the chain of command and finally by the Chief of Police."
The department continues to review its policies and continuously assess procedures to deliver the best service to citizens, according to Reichert.
"Mary and her family remain in our thoughts and her presence in this community is greatly missed," Reichert said.
The former police chief, Tom Lewis, was fired due to his failure to integrate proper safety procedures, though he was acquitted of culpable negligence in a jury trial.
But the fate of Lee Coel still hangs in the air. The former officer has moved away from the area and reportedly attended an undisclosed graduate program in another state.
The trial is currently scheduled for October, but his defense attorneys have filed a motion for another extension, hoping to postpone the trial to a date between Jan. 13 and March 30, 2020.
After defense attorneys filed several motions for a change of venue, Judge Margaret Steinbeck decided to move the trial into Lee County in hopes of providing an unbiased jury. Coel's next court date is a hearing in Lee County scheduled for Aug. 12.
