Janine Woodliff wasn't aware of any ceremony in Punta Gorda on Sunday for Memorial Day weekend.
"I saw the bikers and just followed them here," said Woodliff, a mother, daughter and wife of U.S. veterans, including her son Sgt. Michael "Iron Mike" Woodliff, an 82nd Airborne paratrooper with the U.S. Army, who died in Iraq in 2003. He also was a graduate of Charlotte High School.
On Sunday, the American Legion Post 103 of Punta Gorda hosted the second annual "Run to the Wall of Southwest Florida" event at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda to honor U.S. veterans and active-duty military, and to remember those who have fallen defending the country.
Groups of riders gathered at regional American Legion Posts and Harley Davidson dealers to ride to the event.
"I just stumbled upon this," said Woodliff, who is not a biker. "I'm trembling watching this. There are no words ... I can express."
Woodliff paused while her dog Annie panted by her side. It was a sunny, hot afternoon, but that didn't stop veterans and their families from coming out to celebrate Memorial Day.
"There are broken hearts all over," Woodliff said, "but you keep going on. 'Destroyed' (families) isn't the right word, but definitely altered forever."
The hour-long ceremony was held at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of SW Florida in Punta Gorda just south of Laishley Park. The wall is a 50-percent-scaled, granite replica of the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial on the Mall in Washington, D.C.
It contains all 58,000-plus names of those killed or missing in action from the Vietnam War.
"We are so proud to have (the memorial wall) here," said Commander Mike "Gambler" Raymond, of the American Legion Post 110 in Port Charlotte, while opening the Sunday ceremony. "We glance upon the 58,000-plus names on that wall and it makes us think about the boys that didn’t come home ... the ones we don’t know where they are."
Local veterans and supporters planned, fundraised and oversaw construction of the wall, which was dedicated on Nov. 5, 2016.
City Council Member Gary Wein spoke as part of the ceremony, saying Memorial Day should be one of the most important days for all U.S. veterans.
"Whatever war that was fought, Memorial Day to me is a day of remembrance of our grandmothers, grandfathers, our mothers, our fathers, our brothers, our sisters, our childhood friends our high school sweethearts that have served our country ... because it is a day of memory of them and by that memory we extend their presence here on Earth."
Retired Major-General and Vietnam veteran Dick Carr spoke at the ceremony as well, quoting General George S. Patton Jr.
"'It is foolish and wrong to mourn the men who died. Rather we should thank God that such men lived'," Carr said. "And I wholeheartedly believe in that. We should honor these people more than mourn them. They did a fantastic job and they gave their lives doing it."
