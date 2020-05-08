Reopening day was quiet Friday except for the live musician who sang soothing melodies at Port Charlotte Town Center, otherwise known as the mall.
Mall managers said they weren't expecting big numbers at the Murdock Circle location.
"We're about 34% today," said General Manager Barbara Roche of Washington Prime Group.
The mall closed weeks ago in light of the coronavirus pandemic, allowing essential businesses with exterior entrances to remain open. Some of these restaurants continued with takeout service.
Friday, many people sat at tables in the food court, although most of the vendors were still closed around lunchtime. Food court employees, however, could be seen setting up for reopening.
Roche said several food court vendors would reopen later in the day.
Bealls opened Monday, Roche said, because the mall allowed stores to open early if they had exterior entrances.
Of the other two anchor stores, Macy's told management it expected to open mid-May. Dillard's has not given any estimate, Roche said.
Regal Cinema remains closed as do all theaters by order of the state.
John and Sharon Lane of Port Charlotte came to the mall in their masks with the goal of finding a leather wallet, Sharon said. But really, that was only part of the purpose.
"We're just bored," Sharon said. "We need to get out."
Some people wore masks, and others did not. The two mall managers, Roche and Marketing Director John Scherlacher, wore masks.
Jamaria Toledo of the mall cleaning staff said her job is to disinfect all the high touch surfaces, like doors and handicapped open buttons, pretty much non-stop.
Hand sanitizer dispensers greet visitors at the entrance along with the sign, "We've missed you."
Other signs advise shoppers of social distancing rules, which were easy to observe for the time being.
Roche said she is not worried
"It's going to be OK. This is just temporary."
