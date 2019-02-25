On Friday and Saturday, Feb. 15 and 16, Funk Fest celebrated its 10th Anniversary.
City Marketplace was alive with two stages throughout the weekend, hosting the music of Lettuce, Papadosio, Here Come the Mummies, The Werks, Joe Marcinek Band, Melvin Seals (Jerry Garcia Band), Alan Evens (Soulive), Tony Hall (Dumpstaphunk), Funk You, Voodoo Visionary, Hedonistas, The Floatiez, and Banyan. Food trucks and vendors galore catered to the many in attendance.
