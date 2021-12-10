Could Charlotte County be facing a future without the Tampa Bay Rays?
The Rays currently make their spring training home at the Charlotte Sports Park, but that could change when their lease is up in 2028.
The Rays, who traditionally have one of the lowest annual attendance figures in the Major Leagues, are considering abandoning their current regular-season home, Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, for a new site in Tampa's Ybor City neighborhood.
The Tampa Bay Times reported Thursday that if the Rays make the move to Ybor City, they could relocate their spring training site to a more geographically convenient location just north of Tampa in Pasco County.
State Senate President Wilton Simpson and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor both said the team is interested in Pasco as a location for its training site, according to the Times.
The Rays declined to comment on the situation in an email to The Daily Sun on Friday.
Meanwhile, Charlotte County officials expressed little concern when asked about the possibility of a Rays' departure in 2028.
"There's always been conjecture," Charlotte County Commissioner Chris Constance said of the possible move to Pasco County. "We don't work that way."
Assistant County Administrator Emily Lewis said the Rays, who have held spring training in Port Charlotte since 2009, have not reached out to County representatives about abandoning their contract for the Charlotte Sports Park.
"We've enjoyed a longstanding relationship with the Rays," said Lewis.
The County's economic impact report for 2020 shows that the Rays generated $9.5 million, despite several spring training games being canceled due to COVID. The Rays 2021 spring training economic impact was only $3.5 million, but Charlotte Sports Park was operating at only 25% capacity, under COVID social distancing restrictions.
The Rays generated an economic impact of $13 million in 2019, the last year they played a full spring training schedule under normal conditions.
Last year, the Rays decided to move the minor league Charlotte Stone Crabs to Charleston, S.C. prior to the season, leaving Charlotte County without its main minor league team all summer. Did that move foreshadow a spring training move as well?
"We've been prepared in the past if they had to leave," Constance said.
Should the Rays leave, the County could look to other Major League franchises who may be nearing the end of their current leases. There are currently 14 other big-league teams that hold spring training in Florida.
Other possible revenue generators would involve bringing additional baseball tournaments at the Sports Park, according to Sean Walter, sales-sports business development director with the Punta Gorda-Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau.
But Walter made it clear that losing the Rays is "the last thing we want."
County tourism director Sean Doherty points out that the Rays support local nonprofits and offer volunteer and paid positions for retirees in the winter.
"It's not just baseball," Walter said. "It's what they give to Charlotte County."
