For Lily Aragones, the friendship started when she was out walking her dog, Yoqui, and he hopped up on a neighbor’s lap.
Soon, Aragones and Yoqui were stopping at their neighbor’s house regularly, for stories about growing up in 1920s Texas, coffee and home-baked blueberry muffins.
Many others could say the same of retired schoolteacher Elizabeth Silva of Port Charlotte, whom her friends call “Miss Liz.”
On the day after Christmas, Miss Liz, surrounded by family and friends who adore her, said, “I would love people to know that this 100-year-old woman had some very special guests from all over the world here today.”
It was a gathering brought about by a tearful Christmas wish.
Miss Liz turned 100 in October. She celebrated her birthday at a local restaurant, with friends and neighbors who had come to know her over the years.
Shortly afterward, she fell ill with pneumonia, was hospitalized and later entered a rehabilitation facility. The next step could have been hospice care, but Miss Liz was having none of that.
Her neighbor, Jeanette Greene, R.N., instead took her in, to join two other patients being cared for in Greene’s home.
But one day, while Aragones was visiting, Miss Liz began to cry.
“It doesn’t feel like Christmas,” she said. “I can’t go anywhere or do anything, and I want to give back to my friends.”
Her only Christmas wish was to treat everyone to dinner at her favorite place, Hurricane Charley’s, facing the water, listening to live music and watching the sun go down.
Miss Liz is on a feeding tube, can’t eat and, according to her doctor, was too weak to be transported anywhere. But, strong-willed as she is, she insisted on somehow giving back to all those whom she calls “my angels.”
To make her friend’s wish come true, Aragones contacted The Caterer at Hurricane Charley’s and asked if they could prepare lunch at home for 10 people.
When Hurricane Charley’s general and event manager Bob McCurry heard the whole story, he discounted the luncheon and made sure it was the event of the century for Miss Liz.
McCurry and executive sushi chef Noah Copenhaver, who now handles catering events as well, personally plated, served and did the dishes after the luncheon. The caterer’s executive chef, Jim Eugenius — who had spent 40 hours volunteering to cook more than 700 free Christmas dinners for Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and had just delivered even more meals to Charlotte Harbor Trinity United Methodist Church — still had time to arrange a personal appearance by his good friend Santa Claus.
“I was kinda looking forward to a day off today,” said Santa. “But you just can’t say no to something like this.”
