A good hair day Jun 15, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An adult snowy egret shows off an impressive headdress, part of its breeding plumage. Sun photo by Capt. Josh Olive Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Puerto Rican dogs arrive in Port Charlotte Charlotte County CrossFit gyms denounce founder after offensive George Floyd tweet Battle lines drawn as citizens win hearing on Mosaic water permit COLUMN: A night in Punta Gorda to remember 'Some codes' not something to be proud of Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Puerto Rican dogs arrive in Port Charlotte Charlotte County CrossFit gyms denounce founder after offensive George Floyd tweet Battle lines drawn as citizens win hearing on Mosaic water permit COLUMN: A night in Punta Gorda to remember 'Some codes' not something to be proud of Featured Businesses Golf in Venice Capri Isles- Calusa Lakes- Waterford 941-468-3462 Website Honest Air Conditioning 795 Commerce Drive, Suite 5, Venice, FL 34292 941-496-7566 Website Southwest Rescreen Inc. 941-465-2318 Galloway Roofing Serving Sarasota/Charlotte County & The Islands , Port Charlotte, FL 33981 941-697-3737 Website Your CBD Store 4300 Kings Highway Unit 205B, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-587-9029 Website Jims Bathroom Grab LLC 4 Coxswain Dr, Placida, FL 33946 941-626-4296 Website Larry's Plumbing Serving Sarasota County 120 Corporation Way, Venice, FL 34285 941-484-5796 Website SWF Home Inspections, LLC 1930 South Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 941-800-2611 Website Two D Home watch 239-249-5801 Website Colors In Motion 2721 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-548-8126 Find a local business
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.