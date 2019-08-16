PUNTA GORDA — Punta Gorda Library on West Henry Street, which has been open since 1974, closes tonight at 6 p.m. for the last time.
The library will transition over the next week to its new, 20,000-square-foot location nearby.
The new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library opens at 10 a.m., Aug. 26 at 401 Shreve St. in Punta Gorda. There will be a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Sept. 5.
"During the actual move, both libraries will be closed for approximately one week," said division manager of libraries and history Lanette Hart.
Funding for the new $7.8 million library came from the voter-approved 1% local option sales tax, Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason said.
The new Punta Gorda Port Charlotte Library will stay open longer and have more staff. The library will also have a new dedicated teen area, which will include a gaming/AV lounge with directional sound system, a children's area, a large dividable room with a hearing loop, which is a sound system for people who have hearing aids, study rooms, archives and a local history reading room.
The new facility will also have a mix of desktops patrons can use, including a laptop vending machine. That's where patrons can borrow laptops to use in the library with WiFi printing.
According to Gleason, staff is reviewing possible future uses for the old building on West Henry Street.
“There is so much excitement about the opening of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library, both here in the library department and among our patrons," said Library & History Services Manager Lanette Hart.
"We have a lot of work to do transitioning from the old library next week. But it’s a labor of love. Opening a brand new library in a community that so enthusiastically embraces the role libraries play in a community is deeply rewarding to me and my colleagues," she said.
Meanwhile, the Charlotte County Library System will be transitioning to a new library catalog between Aug. 18-24, according to county officials.
This means residents will be unable to access the online catalog or view library accounts online, place holds on materials, or return materials. During the transition week, no items will be due. If materials are returned, they will be stored and checked in after the transition period and no fines will be incurred.
During this time, residents will still be able to check out library materials, use digital resources including eBooks, and use the public computers in the library system.
For more information on the transition call 941-613-3216, or email Chris.Carbone@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
