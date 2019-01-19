Despite the partial federal government shutdown, FEMA is still operating for the most part, and distributing money.
It only took around a year and a half but the city of Punta Gorda is expecting to receive the first of multiple reimbursement payments this month from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for Hurricane Irma. The city has been funding repair projects from its general reserves since the storm.
“That’s a big movement,” said City Manager Howard Kunik at Wednesday’s regular council meeting. “That goes all the way back to September 2017. We haven’t seen one penny yet. We fronted all the cost.”
The city expects the first payment to be around $245,113. It should be received in a week or two, according to the city’s Financial Director Kristin Simeone.
“The total project was $258,013.72,” Simeone wrote in an email to the Sun, “and the FEMA 90 percent/state 5 percent reimbursement share (amounts to) $245,113.”
The repayment isn’t getting held up by the federal shutdown because the money comes through the state government.
“Staff asked our FEMA rep at the beginning of the shutdown and their response at the time was that it should not affect them,” said Melissa Reichert, city communications manager. “The debris removal payment is with the state so it should not affect payment. The others have been in process but since they are not at the same step as debris removal we do not know if there will be any issues at this time.”
When processed the other estimated payments will include funds for:
- Seawall replacement project: FEMA 75 percent/state 12.5 percent share for approximately $24.8 million
- Herald Court Centre building repairs: FEMA 75 percent/state 12.5 percent share for approximately $11,000
- Emergency Protective Measures: FEMA 100 percent share (the city does not have a final amount approved yet, but expect approximately $500,000)
- Bal Harbor Booster Station: FEMA 75 percent/State 12.5 percent share for approximately $19,000
An estimated 52,916 feet of seawall was damaged during Hurricane Irma, according to Reichert.
“To date, 69.5 percent of this seawall has been replaced with new wall,” Reichert wrote in an email to the Sun. “(About) 53.3 percent of the project has been closed out with grading and sod completed. The current combined pace of the contractors is 3,850 feet per month.”
Seawall work continues in all six zones of Punta Gorda Isles and two zones in Burnt Store Isles. Crews have filled 22 depressions in Punta Gorda Isles and patched two caps/seams.
“Cities and counties need to have some sufficient reserves on hand in order to pull yourselves through (disaster events) until you start getting reimbursed,” Kunik said. “A good reserve will help you get through some of these periods because you’re fronting dollars until you get reimbursed and these reimbursements take time.”
