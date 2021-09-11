Sometimes, when I think about 9/11, I hear Elvis Presley’s voice.
Everyone has a story about where they were on that day, and it usually begins like this: “It started just like any other day.” Because it was.
Here at the Sun, we were just about to head into our morning news meeting when CNN showed breaking news of a plane crashing into the World Trade Center. That’s all we knew. Had a pilot blundered their small-engine plane into the side of the building? It was certainly news, a tragedy to keep an eye on for sure, but it seemed like a story of interest to New York, not to our community. We walked into the room and shut the door.
We were discussing the local news of the day when an editor came in and said with a slight quiver in her voice that a second plane had just crashed into the towers. Our meeting, along with whatever else we had planned for that day, was over.
Immediately, we came up with a plan and sent our reporters, editors and photographers in various directions. We were everywhere that day: diners, bars, police stations, churches, mosques, senior centers.
I was dispatched to the county’s emergency operations center in Punta Gorda. On the way, my car radio played a news report that a plane had crashed into the Pentagon. My God, I thought, what’s going to happen next? Who was attacking us? Where would they strike?
Within 24 hours, the faces of the hijackers would be everywhere — the hollow-eyed men who had trained in Venice, eager to learn how to fly a plane, without much concern for how to land it.
But in those early hours of chaos and fear, all we had were questions.
At the EOC, no one had any answers. We all stood, silent and numb, watching TV screens filled with smoke and flame and ash. Our first-responders were on alert, but no one wanted to talk. What was there to say?
From there, I went to Charlotte High School, where I sat in an economics class while students watched the world change on television.
“We’re going to war,” said one student.
“I am outraged,” said another. “I think it’s messed up. I thought: What can we do to strike back?”
Hundreds of parents pulled their children out of school that day in Charlotte. Others came to campus just because they wanted to see their kids and give them a hug, an administrator told me.
On the way back to the office, where I would begin calling locals who had relatives in New York City and Washington, D.C. (all were later accounted for, fortunately), the radio told me what was happening around America. A local station had juxtaposed audio from the towers with Elvis’ rendition of “An American Trilogy.” Mickey Newbury’s composition blended “The Battle Hymn of the Republic” with other songs from America’s history. I turned up the volume.
“GLORY, GLORY, HALLELUJAH/HIS TRUTH IS MARCHING ON”
Elvis sang those words and I felt them in my bones. Maybe it was the weight of the moment, seeing the wound inflicted on our nation and knowing that a long, painful road lay ahead of us.
But as Elvis’ voice soared along with those words, there was also the sense that we would have the strength to see it through.
And, for a while, we did come together as a people.
And, maybe someday, hallelujah, we’ll find our way back.
