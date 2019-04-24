Local history groups are feeling ignored by Charlotte County when it comes to the future of the old Punta Gorda Library.
“(We) have reached out on several occasions to try to determine the status of a meeting (with county staff),” said Frank Desguin, president of the Charlotte County Historical Center Society. “Staff has done absolutely nothing, absolutely nothing to schedule that meeting ... very disappointing.”
At Tuesday’s County Commission meeting, the board held a discussion on what to do with the 40-plus-year-old structure at 424 W. Henry St., ultimately directing staff to meet with Punta Gorda representatives and parties interested in the facility in the coming months.
No timeline was available of those meetings.
Construction of the new Punta Gorda Charlotte Library on Grace Street in Punta Gorda is expected to wrap in August, a facility intended to replace the old library.
Tuesday’s decision was not the first time the board has given this direction to county staff.
In February, commissioners held a workshop instructing county staff to reach out to the groups involved, CCHCS being one of the five groups proposing options for the old facility.
“Before that workshop,” Desguin said, “I was able to meet with four of you individually and provide all five of you with this proposal to reestablish the Charlotte County History Museum in that building.”
CCHCS wants to use the facility to replace its old center — formerly of 514 E. Grace St. in Punta Gorda — that was closed down by the county in July 2018.
“There were lots of good reasons as to why this makes sense,” Desguin said. “It also contained almost 700 signatures from citizens across the county in support of that proposition and the endorsement of eight individual historical groups operating in the county.”
Two other history-focused groups are interested in a museum option for the facility − the Charlotte County Historic Advisory Committee, tasked with approving and reviewing historical projects in the area, and the Punta Gorda History Center, a local nonprofit that oversees a collection of historical documents.
Representatives of both groups supported Desguin’s comments at the meeting.
“People don’t realize how much history there is here,” said Gussie Baker, director of the Punta Gorda History Center.
“I think we could attract many significant collections that could be best showcased in a museum,” said Margie Blackwell, of the Charlotte County Historical Advisory Committee.
Commissioners liked the idea of using the building for historical purposes, but its age is a concern.
“I think we have to do more than what we are doing,” said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. “Charlotte County is growing ... it’s changing. We can’t stop progress, we can only manage it. I think somewhere along the way we start to lose our character as a community with all this growth.
“We also have to be aware of our relationship and our duty to the taxpayers as stewards of their money to look at all those options.”
County staff estimated it would cost around $56,000 to demolish the building.
Renovation costs were projected at around $500,000, according to county documents. Other costs would depend on how the building would be used.
It’s too early to make a decision, according to Commissioner Ken Doherty.
“There is a lot more work that has to be done,” Doherty said. “It can be along the lines of what (the commissioners) are talking about. I think the common theme is if we’re going to try to salvage it somehow (we need to) try to figure out how to incorporate a history component in it.”
