A 1916 crossroads named Murdock finally got a historic marker in Charlotte County Thursday.
After nearly 100 years, bulldozers are now rolling through John Milton Murdock's dormant development in preparation for some 1,688 homes.
A small crowd gathered in front of the county office building to honor all that occurred many years ago when Murdock tried to develop his land.
Not far from the historic marker at the county offices, bulldozers are rolling through longstanding jungle in an imminent overhaul of hundreds of acres in Murdock Village.
County historian Jennifer Zoebelain told the Sun she thinks the spirit of Murdock is celebrating the future success of present day developers who promise homes, hotels, shopping, performance space and a waterpark.
"I think if anything, John Milton Murdock would love it," she said. "He would say, 'Yes, this is what I was trying to achieve in 1912.'"
The Murdock marker is the 20th that the county has erected since the program began in 2005, with three more coming up, said County Commissioner Bill Truex.
“This is one of the opportunities we have to protect and promote the rich history of Charlotte County,” said Tommy Scott, director of Community Services.
Murdock was a Chicago man who was an early participant in the Florida land boom of the 1920s, although he did not do as well as he hoped. He came to the site after the first railroad station, post office and general store went up, Zoebelain said in reading aloud the known history. Before this time, there was only some farming and people harvesting turpentine from the pine trees.
Earlier in 1907, the railroad came through to service the inland phosphate industry. As a speculator, Murdock already owned land near Arcadia. He bought 80 acres around where the marker now stands. He built a large hotel that served many purposes, from school to church to dining hall to employee quarters. Then, he gave land back to Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railroad to build a telegraph office and a two-story depot they named the Murdock Station.
Hoping to expand his community, Murdock began digging canals to drain the land for farming. Not everyone liked that, with some residents trying to blow up his machinery, according to the county's centennial website. Only these canals are left from his development efforts, Zoebelain said. The canals were too deep. They left the land too dry for farming outside of the rainy season. So the lots did not sell well.
That's when Murdock cut his ties to his namesake community of scattered buildings. The centennial website notes that Murdock ran off with his secretary. Those gathered Thursday only noted that “In 1916, John Murdock abandoned the town of Murdock and moved to Jacksonville.”
A local telegraph operator named Arthur Cleveland Frizzell bought Murdock's property and managed to make a lot of money over the years. He finally sold off 80,000 acres of the county in 1954 to the Mackle brothers. One of the county's next historic markers will honor those three men.
It was the Mackle brothers who created the Murdock Village scheme that led county commissioners in 2003 to buy more than 800 acres at this site, because it was still empty of homes and businesses. The board hoped to jump start big development by getting rid of the tiny, individually owned lots lacking water and sewer. It took 17 years and a lot of debt for that vision to take off. This summer, the county sold the first 423 acres to several large developers.
Those developers renamed their section West Port, saying the name of Murdock had too much history to it and was difficult to market.
