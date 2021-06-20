If you have ever moved a long distance and hired movers, then you most certainly have had this nightmare. You fear that you will arrive at your home but your belongings will not.
And that's what happened to this new Englewood couple. About a month ago, 83-year-old Igor Lantsberg and his wife Luda, 81, moved into Boca Royale.
But none of their furniture, dishes, pots and pans, or their other belongings have arrived from Ohio. It's apparently stuck in Chicago and may not arrive until next month.
Apparently, there is a national shortage of labor and trucks for moving companies. According to the Wall Street Journal, roughly 7 million people moved from one state to another, up a half-million over the previous year.
When you read the story about this couple, you'll hear all the modern day horror stories — tales of being on the phone forever, of nobody calling you back, of being told you need to pay more.
And a representative with the moving company says it has been a horror story for them, changing from something that required a regular truck to something that requires an 18-wheeler.
This story is quite detailed. To read what the couple has been through and what the moving company has to say, visit:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five.
#2: Punta Gorda Airport avoids shutdown
I suspected this story would make the Top Five for the second week in a row. That headline is pretty scary.
The Punta Gorda Airport has become vital to this area with Allegiant Air making its home here. Residents love the airport because they can pretty much get anywhere in the country without the hassles of having to park and start at a major metro airport.
But the future of the airport looked a bit bleak when the FAA required that the main runway be raised a foot. At first thought, that may not seem like a big deal but that means a lot more dirt and lot more labor and time.
And it would have meant raising all the other runways as the airport would be shut down for a year.
Fortunately, the FAA did a cost analysis and reported that the revised renovation would cost too much. The original renovation is still on track, though.
What is the original renovation? And how much will that cost? To get all these details, visit:
#3: Teen arrested in death of Autumn Higgs
Everything about this story has made me sad. None of this should have ever happened.
Autumn Higgs, 16, was a typical Port Charlotte teen with college aspirations and more. But on March 31, she was at the house of Hayden Jeffrey Wik, 17, who apparently accidentally shot her, according to initial reports.
But Higgs' death did not become public until her father called The Daily Sun.
"I’ve been trying to call my daughter and I need some help; I heard she was shot and killed, but I can’t verify it,” he’d said at the time.
We published the story based on Medical Examiner documents. Two days later, the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office released information about the killing.
Then, in one of the most recent developments in the case, Wik, who lived with his mother on Euler Avenue, was charged with manslaughter with a firearm — a first-degree felony — and possession of firearm by minor — a first degree misdemeanor.
More has happened since this story came out. I'll be curious to see if the follow-up stories appear in the Top Five. To read this particular story, visit:
#4: Woman receives 13 years for double-fatal crash
Those of us who were around in 2019 remember this crash. The first game ever played at the Wellen Park stadium had just finished and traffic was leaving the stadium onto Tamiami Trail.
George Almeder, 81, and Rose Almeder, 79, of North Port, were on their way home from a friend’s house on March 24, 2019 — and had stopped for traffic leaving CoolToday Park that day.
That's when they got hit from behind by Samantha King, who was then 20 and was driving 84.4 mph and had a blood alcohol level of at least .232%.
Both the husband and wife died. Our latest story on the incident reports that King received 13 years in prison for what happened.
To learn what King had said that night and how a family member of the couple reacted to the sentencing, visit:
#5: CCI inmate accused of raping, beating prisoner
This is hard to read. We know that bad things happen in prisons, but when a prisoner tries to report he was raped and is mocked by officials, that's pretty awful.
And that's what happened, according to a Florida Office of the Inspector General report.
I don't want to get into the gory details in this column but I can tell you that it will make your stomach turn. Eventually, another prisoner, Paul Mitchell Anderson, 27, was arrested and charged with the crime.
But the victim in this case should not have had to fight to be heard. To read the whole story, visit:
