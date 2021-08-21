Harpoon Harry's executives will need zoning changes to achieve their vision of a new Fishermen's Village-style venue on the other side of the harbor.
Owners of Punta Gorda's iconic waterside bar and restaurant submitted their plans to Charlotte County for a new Harpoon Harry's in July. The proposal calls for rezoning 16.4 acres along the west side of Bayshore Road from "Environmentally Sensitive" to "Planned Development." The forward-looking comprehensive plan would have to be changed with the future land use on this site going from "Preservation" to "Charlotte Harbor Commercial," similar to the Sunseeker resort at the other end of the road.
There's no request to rezone the wetlands, said Smuggler's Enterprises Vice President Kelly Evans. Smuggler's includes Harpoon Harry's, Laishley's Crab House and several other waterfront restaurants in Southwest Florida.
"All wetlands are designated as preserve areas," she said, adding that the project calls for another 25 feet of buffering between the wetlands and the development.
Planned development is a catch-all term developers use to say they will commit to a detailed site plan that meets community demands set by county commissioners. The developer must also meet state environmental and stormwater control regulations.
"SEI's intentions are to create a destination similar to what you see at Fishermen's Village in Punta Gorda," the application states.
"Smuggler's loves the water, and we have a tradition of great restaurants with the best waterfront views," Evans said in an email to The Daily Sun. "Our latest project, Harpoon Harry's and Shops on Bayshore, will be the bookend of the Bayshore waterfront corridor."
Environmentally sensitive attributes on this property include 3.3 acres of mangrove along the waterfront, 7.3 acres of pine and hardwood, some bald eagles' nests in the vicinity and gopher tortoises. About 5.7 acres is considered "disturbed," according to an environmental review by Ian Vincent and Associates. The land includes several acres of invasive species, primarily Brazilian pepper trees, which development rules usually require to be removed.
Vincent and Associates noted that state or federal wildlife regulators could get involved if the eagles' nests prove to be occupied and in proximity to the site.
The developer, SEI Bayshore LLC, state in their application that they will preserve the wetlands on site, which would include the mangroves. They have plans for stormwater management to protect water quality in the harbor.
SEI is made up of well-known Punta Gorda developers and restaurateurs, Rick Treworgy, Ron Evans, Bruce and Barbara Laishley. These same people also own Smugglers Enterprises.
Harpoon Harry's in Punta Gorda already has 28 years of history, Evans said, while the partners have a 50-year history in the community.
The short end of the long property would be considered waterfront, and plans show a 700-seat restaurant that would be sited behind the mangrove fringe. Heading north, the property would include two buildings with a total of 24,660 square feet of retail space along with parking. This was land once owned by the YMCA. An irregular-shaped fringe around the development would be preserved in its natural state.
The current Harpoon Harry's is also at the end of a long rectangular piece of property, but that property is actually an old fishing wharf, with retail stores and other restaurants leading up to Harpoon Harry's at the end. While the father of one of the SEI principles built that wharf, it is now owned by an Arizona developer, Jon Larmore. Smugglers and Larmore have been in conflict over the tenancy of Harpoon Harry's in the past.
Asked if this is a plan to move operations, Evans said: "Harpoon Harry's and The Captain's Table will remain at Fishermen's Village pursuant to the terms of its existing lease."
This plan for a new Harpoon Harry's comes as two other commercial projects are less than a mile away in Charlotte Harbor. One is the giant Sunseeker resort, owned by Allegiant Airline. The other, across U.S. 41 from Sunseeker, is a plan for a boat storage unit and small burger chain with outdoor volleyball called Whiskey Joe's. Commissioners have not voted on that plan — called the Melbourne Street project.
"Smuggler's is confident that its concept on Bayshore, a mix of retail with a waterfront restaurant, will be a success regardless of what occurs with Sunseeker and Melbourne projects," Evans said.
