Cara Reynolds looked back over her shoulder.
“I’m still trying to find my way around here,” she told a visitor as they searched for a place to chat at the offices of the Charlotte County Board of Education.
Don’t blame Reynolds. She’d just been elected to the School Board in November, been sworn in, and had taken part in one other meeting and a workshop. She was still feeling her way around.
You can bet she’ll find her way around just fine. Reynolds is part of a new generation of Charlotte County leadership that wants a say in how things are run in Charlotte. They are young families, mostly professionals. They are not from Charlotte but are making their life here. They want a voice.
Reynolds is 34 years old, a mother of three children who attend Charlotte County public schools, a former teacher in the system, and an owner with her husband, Josh, of WrightWay Emergency Services in Nokomis.
She ran against two opponents for her School Board seat, winning a primary and the general election to fill the seat vacated by Lee Swift, who retired after a long tenure. Reynolds campaigned for nearly a year and won the seat with a solid 56 percent of the vote.
"During the election, people asked me, ‘Were you born and raised here? No, I chose to live here,’” she said. “I love this place. I picked here. This is where we decided to make our home and our life.”
A big part of her campaign was advocating for transparency in the School Board and making meetings more accessible to the public. But “a lot of pieces” went into her decision to run. It was her first attempt at political office.
She and her husband, Josh, “began having conversations about the School Board two, 2½ years ago. We knew Lee Swift was going to retire.”
Her husband told her she should run. She thought not. The time it would take, the politics it would require, just seemed too much. The argument for her running was that she brought actual experience as a teacher in the school system to the job. She taught middle school in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda for 7½ years. She also had kids in the system — Brady is 11; Blake, 7; and Brantley, 6. What better credentials than real classroom and real Mom experience?
“Through just talking to Josh, I realized I did have something to offer to the district that’s unique, because at the time there was nobody on our School Board who had been in education,” Reynolds said. “I just think we needed to have that voice.”
And now what she wants is greater transparency in Charlotte’s education system.
“As a parent, as a former staff member, I’ve seen other people getting to write the story for Charlotte County public schools,” Reynolds said. “I think we need to get into the forefront of writing the story.
“There are so many wonderful things happening in our schools every day that the public doesn’t know about. We need to work on our communication with the parents, whether it’s returning phone calls at a school level or giving out important information at a district level. But I think that communication is huge.”
Reynolds grew up in Grafton, Ohio, a small farming town 25 miles west of Cleveland. In high school, she played first base for the softball team and was voted most caring.
“I want things to be good with everybody,” she smiled.
She later learned that designation carried little weight in the environment of an election campaign, where motives and intent are openly challenged and where a thick skin is more valuable than a tender heart.
“I learned to have more confidence in myself and my opinions, and that they mattered,” she said. “I also learned that people in our community really care about our schools. They want what’s best for our kids and our community as a whole.
“That’s why, through the process of the campaign, I learned about the importance of listening to people. People want to have their voices heard. They want to know someone is listening to them and cares about what they have to say.
“Even if I don’t agree with it. I can say I heard you. I can say I understand where they’re coming from. And I can take that to the School Board.”
Seems that caring thing in high school is going to come in handy after all.
