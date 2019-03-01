Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity hosted a dedication ceremony recently for Evelyn Vidaud and her 9-year-old son Christopher Worley at their new Port Charlotte residence.
Gifts were presented to Vidaud during the ceremony by local businesses, organizations, groups, churches as well as Habitat.
