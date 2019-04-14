There was a lot of hop, hop, hopping this weekend.

The Easter bunny was animated: Miming its gestures (because bunnies don’t talk), giving thumbs up and hugging all the children who weren’t too scared of his fluffiness.

It was the Easter Bunny Festival, where the buck-toothed carrot chomper was royalty.

The event, which was held Saturday at the Burnt Story Marketplace, not only promoted the upcoming holiday, but also introduced the community to businesses such as Publix, Charlotte County’s Animal Welfare League and State Farm.

We love to do it,” said Luis Martinez, the coordinator for the event. “It’s nice to see the kids happy.”

There were also games, prizes, a bouncy house, face painting, goody bags and a multitude of activities at this free event.

Volunteers from Charlotte County Public Schools, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Punta Gorda Police Department and the Punta Gorda Fire Department were also present.

