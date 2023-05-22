I went fishing for quotes to add to a future story this past week, but it was Keith Farlow who caught the big one.
Farlow, co-owner of Farlow’s on the Water, said after 25 years or so of tarpon fishing, he finally landed a trophy — although it won’t be hanging on any wall.
It took him 20 to 25 minutes, he said, to reel in a giant tarpon from the Gulf of Mexico. They measured it at 6 feet and 192 pounds before resuscitating it and sending it back into the water where it immediately dove for a deeper hiding spot.
“It was absolutely incredible,” Farlow said. “I haven’t seen the Gulf this active in a long time.”
I enjoyed Farlow’s fishing story so much I almost forgot why I called him.
There’s a lot of talk about the local job market and the lack of employees. The smaller mom-and-pop restaurants and retail stores are struggling to find good help.
But what I learned last week is that the bigger establishments have a proven formula for keeping employees happy.
It’s called “being a family.”
I heard that from Smugglers Enterprises Inc. CEO Ron Evans; Sue Atmanchuk, co-owner of Sandbar Tiki & Grille, Lock ‘N Key Restaurant and Magnolia’s On the Bay on Manasota Key; and from Keith Farlow.
Then there are the smaller restaurants that truly rely on family like Peters Restaurant on Kings Highway in Port Charlotte.
Evans said a family atmosphere is the secret to longevity. Good pay helps too, he added.
Atmanchuk said some employees at her Manasota Key establishments have been there as long as she has — more than 20 years. She gives a lot of credit for that to the way she and her husband, Rocket, try to treat their employees.
Farlow echoed all those sentiments.
“I have an open door policy,” he said. “If an employee has an issue they can come in to see me, the owner.”
Farlow said he has never worked for a corporation but picked up advice and knowledge about running his business from seminars and his early job as a food broker. He has a well-conceived plan in place for new employees.
“I don’t just throw them to the wolves,” he said. “We assign a buddy to work with them and we have team leaders (that oversee their development). And we have a confidant that is of the same gender who they can go to if they have an issue.”
Farlow said servers make more because the restaurant stays busy and his kitchen people make salaries that put them in the top 3% of any in Englewood. That’s probably why, he said, he has a list of applicants waiting for job interviews.
He just got back from Santa Fe, New Mexico and he was impressed with the wide selection of restaurants and the few chain restaurants he found.
“It is one of the best small cities in the nation for independent foodies,” he said. “And I think Englewood is establishing that. We don’t have any chains yet, maybe someday. But we have a lot of good independent restaurants.
“You can get a bloomin’ onion just about anywhere now but (restaurants here offer something different). And our local restaurants all support the community.”
Farlow said he loses an employee now and then, but a huge majority of them come back.
