A quest of 'The Greater Loop'

DOG ISLAND - Mark Erwin beached his kayak on some sand just east of the Boca Grande Causeway — but he wasn't quite sure where.
On Friday evening, he was just trying to get out of the way of a storm.
"I'm on a small little island," he said in a phone interview with The Daily Sun.
Asked where, he wasn't sure.
"That's a good question," Erwin said. "I have that problem a lot."
After consulting his technology, he pinged himself on Dog Island, between Boca Grande and Placida.
You can watch his trek at https://locatoweb.com/map/single/0929263666
'THE GREATER LOOP'
Erwin, 65, is kayaking what boaters call "The Great Loop," which is a route that roughly takes vessels from New York through the Great Lakes, down rivers through the Midwest and South, along Florida's Intracoastal Waterway and then back to New York.
Erwin added an additional 1,500 miles to it, he thinks, having started at Halifax, Nova Scotia in Canada. It's not been easy, and he acknowledges he's not sure if he'll complete what he's calling "The Greater Loop."
"It's more mental — it's not knowing where I'm going to lay my head down in the evening," he said Friday evening. "I stop at lunch and I go on my Google and look for a safe haven. 'Where the heck am I going to do that?' I have to lay my head down."
Everywhere, it's meant to first stay safe. In Florida, it's meant sleeping clear of reptiles and wild boars, he said.
After Dog Island, his plan is to head to Cayo Costa and then kayak over to Cape Coral on Monday, where he'll rest and spend a few days making a movie for his YouTube channel.
From Cape Coral, he's on the rivers to get to Lake Okeechobee and then back into the Everglade rivers before popping out on Florida's East Coast and turning back north.
His 6,500-mile-plus journey, begun June 1, supports two causes: Doctors Without Borders and Reverse The Bad.
"Many people have encountered and overcome tremendous setbacks, while others are simply nudging society in ways so positive that it overtakes the negative. We can choose to Reverse the Bad, take the opposite side of the argument, that is, do what is good," he states on his website. "During the REVERSE THE BAD tour, I will meet makers of change, people and companies influencing their communities either through small weekly, monthly and yearly efforts, or long-term social enterprise initiatives."
He's supporting Doctors Without Borders in memory of his wife, a doctor who died of cancer about a decade ago.
'ALL HELL BROKE LOOSE'
He's not been kayaking every day since June 1; he said he spent a month in the winter with his elderly father in Vancouver, Canada.
He also spent time helping a man navigate his first boat along Florida's coast from Carrabelle to Cedar Key, Fla. The man had never been far from shore as a boat captain, so Erwin put his kayak on the boat and assisted. The weather was supposed to be clear for the cruise.
That's not what happened. High seas and a storm kicked up. Items from the galley were strewn about and Erwin had to tell the man it was time to put on a life jacket.
"All hell broke loose," he said.
Eventually, it settled and they made the crossing. It wasn't easy, but Erwin's presence likely helped.
"If that's my reason being in Carrabelle, then it was worth it," he said.
It's also the reason, he said, he keeps looking behind for bad weather.
But aside from those side trips, he has kayaked solo for nearly 160 days since June 1.
HIGHLIGHTS, TRAGEDIES
There have been highlights and moments of tragedy — including finding the remains of a homicide victim just north of Montreal. He stayed with the body of a young woman who'd obviously been slain, waiting for a long time while police attempted to locate him.
"I could see them but they couldn't see me," he said. "That was the worst thing, actually. That was weird. That wasn't TV. That was reality."
That experience still weighs heavy on his mind, he said.
But he has also experienced amazing moments. And those are the ones he's geared toward — the ones where he connects people.
It's a part of his mission of Reverse The Bad.
"The best part of this has been my intersections I've had with people ... absolutely the best," he said. "I've met people who've needed help, be it financial or just someone to talk to. I've talked to hundreds of people along the way."
He said paddling along the Gulf Coast has been beautiful.
And he's had fun as well. Recently, he started speaking to a man near Sarasota and found out the man was originally from Sweden. Having spent much of the last four decades in Norway, they were easily able to communicate. The Swedish resident went into his home and returned with beer.
"And we talked through the evening," he said.
'YOUR HEALTH AND ABILITY'
Born near eastern Canada, he moved to Los Angeles for school, where he met his future wife, who was from Norway. He moved with her to Oslo, where he became a journalist who focused on shipping for Lloyd's of London.
He's been there for about 40 years before selling his home, downsizing and starting the quest of The Greater Loop. Part of it was to shake off the demands of business, mortgage and to enjoy some solitude.
"Now I have a totally different stress level and a totally different sphere," he said.
He has three adult children.
"They say they're proud of me, of what I'm doing," he said.
Selling off his home was good for him, but he says he's far from wealthy.
"I'm not a rich person or else I would be doing this in a yacht," he said.
Passing along his accumulated wealth of wisdom is what he now spends his time doing.
"It's down to doing things; it comes down to your health and ability. It comes down to your resources — but not financially — but what your born with, your talents," he said. "The most important things in life are your faith — ask yourself what is your why ... and to create your good memories. ... I just feel it's important to use that window of opportunity that you have."
When he talks to people who are stressed on any level, he returns to his mission of trying to help. And he stays on social media.
"I encourage people to let go of the past. We can't change yesterday, but we can change today and that will change tomorrow."
And he's loved the chance to talk to so many.
"I've met an amazing amount of good people. That's got to be the best."
Email: scott.lawson@yoursun.com
