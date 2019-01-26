As we usher in a new year, the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port REALTORS Association December report points to a healthy real estate market, despite some bumps in the road that could signal caution. How? Read below.
Sales have gone down
For Homes:
December 2018 saw 280 home sales, more than 27 percent less than that time last year. However, December 2016 saw a little over 30 0 clo sed sales.
In 2017, “we still had pretty good inventory, a new government brought excitement, banks had funds available and wanted a larger portion of the population take advantage of it, so they made it a little easier to get a loan,” said Afra Newell, president of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port REALTORS Association. “All these factors contributed to a spike in sales.”
For Condos: December 2018 saw four fewer condo/townhome sales than last year. Not as bad, but condo sales have consistently under-performed since August compared to the previous year.
Homes cost more, condos about the same
The median home sale price increased by almost 5 percent since this time last year. The median sale price for December was $214,500, $9,500 more than December 2017.
“There’s a high demand for homes in the $200,000 to $250,000 range,” Newell said. “Price changes are not related to the time of the year, but to supply and demand.”
Meanwhile, condos cost almost a percent less than this time last year at a median sale price of $162,500.
September is the month for cheaper condos, as the median sale price has been the lowest that month since 2016. The median sale price for condos in September 2018 was $120,640, $42,000 less than the median sale price in December.
It’s still a seller’s market
“Inventory is low, so (now) is a good time to put your house on the market,” Newell said.
Sell your home while the market’s hot, the Port Charlotte-Punta Gorda-North Port area has a 4.2 months supply of single-family homes, which is a 10.5 percent increase since this time last year. For condos and townhomes, we have a 4.6 month supply, a 7 percent increase from last year.
Remember: the standard for a balanced market is 5.5 months of inventory. Anything higher is a buyers’ market, and anything lower is a sellers’ market.
But, it’s been a seller’s market for awhile. The last time this area had an inventory for single-family homes even above 5 months supply was April 2014. Condo sellers haven’t had as much luck, with inventory climbing above 5 months supply in April 2017.
Homes/condos selling for less than listing price
60 percent of homes sold between $100,000 and $249,999
Four percent of homes sold for less than $100,000, and the remaining 36 percent sold between $250,000 up to $999,999. Homes overall saw a decrease of sales since last year except for the $400,000 to $599,999 range, which saw a 5 percent increase with 21 sales.
66 percent of condos sold between $50,000 and $199,999, while 50 percent of condos are now listed in that range.
Out of 346 current active listings, 170 of these are priced between $50,000 and $199,999. That same amount of homes is also priced between $200,000 and $599,999.
How’s the new year look?
“I think we are going to see a stable market,” Newell said, “which is a win-win situation for buyers and sellers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.