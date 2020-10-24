Chy’Anne Cox is a 3-year-old who really misses visiting the parks in her neighborhood.
Born with a life-threatening heart disease, she has undergone many surgeries and procedures in her short life.
Since the pandemic, the energetic little girl has not been able to play in local parks due to her compromised immune system.
Chy’Anne lives with her mother and grandparents in Englewood. After her last surgery in May, a social worker told Chy’Anne’s mother, Montana, and grandparents, Winona and Larry Smith, about the Children’s Dream Fund in St. Petersburg.
“The organization makes dreams come true for children with life-threatening illnesses living throughout West Central Florida,” Winona said.
After weighing the options, Winona thought the best choice would be to ask for a playground to be installed in the backyard.
“She’s too young to enjoy Disney World or meet a celebrity for a day and we wanted to get something she could use for years.”
The playground was installed while Chy’Anne was at medical daycare. Winona asked the bus driver to drop her off last that day, and the little girl noticed right away that something wasn’t right.
“Her nurse said she got really upset on the bus because she thought they forgot to take her home,” Winona said. “When she saw the playset, she shouted ‘come look’ to her friend who was there that day ... the look on her face was priceless. She tells every person who walks down the street about it. And she likes to tell everybody about her pet turtle, Darwin, a gopher tortoise that lives in the backyard. We feed it lettuce and grapes every day.”
Chy’Anne has a gastrostomy tube, also called a G-tube, that is inserted through her belly to bring nutrition directly to the stomach. She is currently taking feeding therapy and has been progressing very well.
“So far, she has eaten apple sauce, bananas, spaghetti and milk,” Winona said. “We’re hoping by spring she’ll be off the feeding pump.”
Because Chy’Anne has a lot of energy and gets bored quickly, Winona and Larry change the playground’s setup every few weeks. They’ve added a seesaw and a climbing rope most recently.
Before COVID-19, her grandparents tried to take her to the park early in the morning every day, but they were still worried about her compromised immune system.
“It was so hard staying home every day,” Winona said. “She can be a handful — she’s little miss independent and does when she wants. The playset has really helped.”
Her grandmother said the 3-year old plays in the yard every day for about 45 minutes and she’s also learning how to swim.
“Chy’Anne wanted nothing more than to have a playground of her very own,” said Lisa Hawk, Director of Children’s Dream Fund in St. Petersburg. “Recently, in front of her family, nurses and loved ones, her dream came true.”
For more information about The Children’s Dream Fund or to donate, go to childrensdreamfund.org.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.