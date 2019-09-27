PORT CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a juvenile in what was described as a "violent encounter" with a known drug offender.
The slain teenager was believed to be protecting a younger sibling when Ryan Clayton Cole, 27, of the 900 block of Roseway Terrace, Port Charlotte, broke into the home, Sheriff Bill Prummell said in a press conference Friday.
"This has been a very tough scene to deal with," Prummell said. "It was a senseless crime, and we're doing our best to make sure justice is served."
Around 4 p.m. Thursday, CCSO received a call of a suspicious person acting oddly in the area of Augusta Avenue, but when deputies responded to the area, they were unable to find anything.
At 4:28 p.m., they received additional calls of someone acting strange, and this time, callers said the man appeared to have been stabbed. Following all the reported sightings, deputies were able to apprehend Cole within 15 minutes.
While on scene, more calls reported burglaries in the area. One victim on Conway Boulevard was getting out of the shower when he saw an unknown man sitting in his backyard, according to an arrest warrant. The victim heard the man enter his home while he was putting clothes on. He went out to the dining room and saw the man leave, walking out wearing one of children's boxing gloves, he told investigators.
He described the suspect as a white male, wearing a hat but no shirt and carrying a knife. He was able to identify the suspect as Cole from a photo lineup. Cole was wearing the child's boxing glove when deputies found him and had several stab wounds to his hands and side. He was flown by helicopter to Lee Memorial Hospital for his wounds to be treated.
As deputies continued to check the neighborhood, they found another home with forced entry, where a teenager and a young child were inside. The teenager was deceased.
"We believe that the teenager was trying to protect the home and protect their young sibling, and like I stated, a violent encounter ensued and the teenager had succumbed to their injuries," Sheriff Prummell said.
The name, gender and exact age of the juvenile victim has not been released.
"The family is exercising their privacy rights, and they do not want their names or the names of their children released," Prummell said. "They have been spoken to by our Mental Health Unit, and they will be given services for follow up, just as well as my staff that have responded to this scene. It was a very tough night for my staff, and they are still working through it."
Howard Saks, a resident on Starlite Lane, said the cops responding to the scene looked "torn up" Thursday night.
Saks had seen five to seven cop cars racing through the area shortly after 4:30 p.m., searching for Cole. Around 5 p.m., he said he heard someone scream, "My baby."
Soon after, everything on his street was blocked off as investigators worked through the night. He said it's usually a quiet street, and he feels safe leaving his door unlocked, but not anymore. Cole is believed to have been a stranger to the family whose house he broke into.
"From what we know, it was just some random guy with a knife," Saks said. "We'll keep our front door locked from now on."
So far, Cole has been charged with the Conway Boulevard burglary as deputies continue to investigate. Prummell said CCSO is working closely with the State Attorney's Office to provide the best case they can "so this individual does not see the light of day again."
Cole has a history of methamphetamine abuse, according to his arrest records. He has been adjudicated guilty in five felony cases in Charlotte County and several additional misdemeanors. He was most recently released from jail on Sept. 6 and was on county probation on a misdemeanor case where he pleaded no contest to resisting an officer and disturbing the peace.
His probation requirements included random drug testing and reporting to his probation officer by the fifth business day of each month. Court records indicate Cole had been assessed a $5 drug testing fee on Sept. 20.
Cole remains in custody in Lee County.
