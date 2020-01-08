After 14 years with Charlotte County Fire & EMS as a firemedic, Federico "Rico" Gardini knew that being a first-responder forges strong bonds of brotherhood.
But he and his family didn't realize how strong those bonds were until he nearly died.
"I'm the quiet guy," Gardini said about himself this week from his Sarasota home, where he's recovering from a recent heart attack. "Show up, do your job and go home."
On Dec. 27, Gardini, 57, was working out of Station 16 in Punta Gorda — he usually works at Station 9 but traded a shift with a friend that day — when he started feeling stomach pain. Concerned it was something more serious, his co-workers got him into an ambulance.
On the way to the hospital, he went into cardiac arrest twice. First he was taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, then to Port Charlotte for emergency heart surgery.
What happened next is why Gardini's stepdaughter, Claudia Ramos, reached out to the Sun.
She and the rest of the family saw what brotherhood looks like.
"Before we got to the hospital, they were already there," she said. "There were more than 15 firefighters and rescues (vehicles) outside, from every single station."
Firefighters lined the halls as the family was escorted to the waiting room. Gardini's station chief met them. Anything they need? Consider it done.
After surgery, Gardini remained in the hospital for nearly a week.
At least two Fire & EMS employees were there at all times in case the family needed something. They would take turns sleeping in a rescue vehicle parked outside the hospital.
Meals and snacks were brought to the family daily.
A sign-in book filled with names showed how many firefighters and their families came to support Elva Chesnik — Gardini's wife and Ramos' mother — and the rest of the family.
"All day, every hour, every open opportunity, these men and women take time out of their personal lives to show the true meaning of brotherhood," Ramos wrote to the Sun. "Two days after Christmas, they continue pouring in to visit their fellow firefighter in need."
She wanted to thank the firefighters who saved her father's life, as well as the entire department and its extended community for how they treated the family.
"I've never seen something like that," she said. "I just want to thank them. Not only for how they take care of people in the streets, but how they take care of each other. There was always somebody there for us."
Gardini, formerly of North Port, was released from the hospital Jan. 2 but had to go back the next day after contracting pneumonia. He was released Monday and is now recovering at home. As for when he can return to work, that's up to the doctors.
Having been intubated for three days, he wasn't aware of the outpouring of support until he woke up. Friends and people he barely knew flocked to his bedside. His family showed him pictures of crowded hallways and a waiting room packed with his brothers.
"I'm overwhelmed," he said. "I've seen pictures … people who retired came down to see me. I see the pictures and … Oh my gosh. It was incredible."
Email: garry.overbey@yoursun.com
