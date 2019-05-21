Eighty-five Comcast employees, along with their families and friends, volunteered on a recent Saturday to support Charlotte County Animal Welfare League.
"We were thrilled that they selected AWL as the nonprofit organization to volunteer at," said Karen Slomba, executive director of AWL. "They brought a small army out to the Animal Welfare League to help with a wide variety of projects and chores...they were super organized, hard working and they all came with smiles on their faces and amazing can-do attitudes."
There, volunteers pressure washed the animal hospital and adoption center, as well as assembled three picnic benches for the grounds. Volunteers also spread new mulch, repainted faded parking lines in the parking lot and cleaned and installed roofing for thee exterior kennels for the animals. Extensive cleaning was done to the animal staging areas and to the "wellness wagon," a mobile vet clinic that is used to provide medical care for pets belonging to the homeless.
Younger volunteers made dog chew toys out of old T-shirts.
"It feels good to help an organization like this one," said Andre Melendez, a project leader and manager of installation and service for Comcast's Florida region. "They’re helping animals and it’s our pleasure to help them and beautify their space. It’s great to see the before and after and know you’ve made (a) difference."
This is the 18th year Comcast has held their Comcast Cares Day, where over 100,000 employees worldwide came together to work on 1,200 projects. Projects don't just include beautification, like at AWL, but could also include building assistive technologies, assembling care packages and facilitating coding workshops.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.