The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens celebrated its third anniversary in addition to hosting a BOO-Day Party on Saturday.
The family friendly event included lawn games, scavenger hunts, a costume contest and plenty of candy.
"This is the first time we have done this event and we tried to have something for everyone," said Executive Director Adriana Quiñones. "We were not sure what to expect but we were happy with the turnout. It was a safe, socially distanced outdoor event."
In October of 2017, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens opened its gates to the public to its nine sculptures. Three years later, there are 15 world-class sculptures surrounded by exquisite botanical gardens. It was founded by Linda and Roger Tetrault.
"My husband passed away in January, and he started the idea of the garden about 15 years ago," Linda said. "He had the vision. We love gardens and art museums and we wanted to leave something for the community to enjoy."
The Tetrault family foundation is responsible for the maintenance of the gardens.
The Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens is located at 5827 Riverside Drive in Punta Gorda.
The second annual Gardens Aglow will take place on the three weekends before Christmas and one weekend after Christmas this year. The entire site will be lit up with holiday lights and decorations.
"Gardens Aglow is going to be a huge event that will take place during the evenings and it will start Dec. 11 and will go through 30th on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays," Quiñones said. "We had a lot of requests last year that people wanted to come after Christmas because they have family visiting during that time so we are extending it one more weekend this year."
For more information, visit www.peacerivergardens.org.
