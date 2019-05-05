Sifu Daniel Barker (left) battled Enzel Stephenson-Mendoza, 5, in a Jedi training held Saturday afternoon at the Mid-County Library’s free Comic Book Day celebration in Port Charlotte. Stephenson-Mendoza hopes to one day be a Jedi Master just like his favorite “Star Wars” character, Yoda. “To me, (“Star Wars”) is about overcoming flaws,” Barker said, who has been studying martial arts since he was Stephenson-Mendoza’s age. “Luke (Skywalker) taught us that you’re never really done struggling with the dark side, but the better thing to do is go on the light path.” Barker is a teacher at Life Balance Kung Fu in Cape Coral. “I used to be picked on for being a nerd,” said Stephenson-Mendoza’s father. “Now, it’s celebrated.”
