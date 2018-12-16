Patrons of SuperMatt laundromat were pleasantly surprised Saturday morning with the gift of free laundry.
Current Initiatives and Suncoast Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, with the Laundry Project, provided free laundry services, including free detergent and fabric softener, while hosting interactive activities for families.
The laundromat had story time, people played Plinko, there were book giveaways and information booths were set up with resources on health insurance for children, along with a pop-up food pantry.
“We know that laundry time can be daunting for many families, so we are stepping in to assist while also providing a great opportunity for the neighborhood to participate in family-friendly activities together,” said Jason Sowell, the president of Current Initiatives.
United Way Charlotte County, several Charlotte County Public School social workers, the Health Department and Bob Segur of the Charlotte County School Board were also helping out and facilitating the event.
