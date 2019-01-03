The days are finally numbered for parking on the grass at Gilchrist Park − pickleballer or not.
The City Council on Wednesday approved a four-part plan to dampen the noise and conflict between the park’s pickleball community and homeowners in the Punta Gorda Historic District along W. Retta Esplanade, an action that could lead to the end of pickleball at Gilchrist altogether.
“It seems like (in) trying to come up with some kind of compromise,” said Mayor Nancy Prafke, “we agree that it is a temporary solution, but it’s a step in the right direction.”
This is the four-part plan:
- For immediate action, ban any and all parking on the grass at Gilchrist Park
Parking on the grass has been an issue since the eastern side of the 11-acre stretch of land was renovated and reopened in 2017. After being reopened, the Guitar Army, a music community that played two nights a week at the park, found themselves in conflict with the city regarding parking. The plan to ban parking on the grass was already set in motion by the city with the second phase of renovation at Gilchrist, which is set to begin in March.
“The real thing that we can fix immediately is the parking,” said Council Member Debby Carey. “Every time that I’ve driven by, there have been parking places in the parking lots by both the pickleball courts and farther down the road. We can fix the parking now and we owe it to our fellow citizens to do that and I think that is a pretty easy fix.”
The Punta Gorda public works department hopes to have “no parking on grass” signage in place by Friday for Punta Gorda Police Department ticketing and enforcement to begin on Saturday, according to Melissa Reichert, city communications manager.
- For the short-term, close four of the eight courts at Gilchrist Park when Pickleplex of Punta Gorda opens
It was discussed and approved to close down the four courts closer to W. Retta Esplanade when Pickleplex of Punta Gorda opens.
Tentatively, Pickleplex intends to open its first 16 outdoor courts on Feb. 26, according to Pickleplex President Ted Kegeris, with the second phase, adding another 16 outdoor courts, to be completed in 2020.
- Pursue sound barrier fencing along the southwest fence of the pickleball courts
An estimated cost for a sound barrier fence material and additional fence posts to reinforce the fencing at the existing courts is $16,000, according to city agenda documents.
An exact timeline to build the fence could not be determined at the time of this report. Funding for the fence will be drawn from the 1-percent local sales tax.
Councilmember Lynne Matthews also urged city staff to look into a sound barrier that could be relocated.
“(That way if) we relocate the courts to the tennis courts (at Gilchrist) or we could eventually possibly use Henry St., and it would be an investment well worth having spent the money on,” said Matthews.
- For the long-term, form a group to find a long-term solution to the pickleball noise
Council Member Gary Wein suggested moving pickleball altogether and build new courts at a vacant parcel on Henry Street behind the Punta Gorda Public Library and beside the Punta Gorda History Park.
“For a more permanent and appropriate solution in my perspective,” said Wein, “I think we could use that land more appropriately as a city asset. There is a piece of ground there that would be very acceptable for relocating pickleball that I don’t believe would affect residential areas.”
Homeowners give thumbs up
The Historic District’s Homeowners Association and Pickleball Committee had put together a report of recommendations for city staff and the City Council to aid them in the discussion. In response to the City Council’s decision on Wednesday, HOA members looked upon it favorably.
“We feel positive that we are moving towards a resolution,” HOA member James Round told the Sun. “I think that the City Council is moving in the right direction. Regulating the parking was a good move. We always thought that should be done. I think the neighborhood would be able to put up with all the distress if we knew there was an end in sight.”
