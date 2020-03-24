It was the first day of school, 1963. Isaac Thomas’ father stopped his car in front of Charlotte High School and let his son and four other friends out.
Their careful, but proud, steps took them inside the building, where they became the first African-American students in a Charlotte County school.
History was made as Charlotte High became the first school in Florida to integrate.
“We had meetings with parents and they helped us pick the students who would be the first,” said Gussie Baker, a leader in the integration of Charlotte schools. “Those five (Thomas, Ronnie Middleton, Gertha Haddock, Felix Johnson and Minnie Lee Mitchell) were picked because they were strong.”
Strong is a word used by many to describe Thomas, who served in Vietnam and came home to eventually pastor St. Mary Primitive Baptist Church. Thomas passed away March 17, 2020.
He is grieved by a large family he left behind and members of the church where he served as primary minister since April 6, 1997. Thomas was also once the director of New Operation Cooper Street Center, an organization that impacts the lives of many in Punta Gorda, especially its youth.
Those who knew him spoke of his strength and vision for the church that rebuilt from Hurricane Charley under his guidance and continues to grow its congregation today.
Julia Moore, who attended St. Mary when Thomas took over, remembers how he visited each church member after Hurricane Charley.
“He wanted to see what they needed,” she said. “He worked to keep us together. He had a gift to be able to feel what everyone was feeling and see it at their level.”
Elder Aldin Tyson called Thomas his “friend” and remembers the difficulties after Hurricane Charley blew the old church down and Thomas was faced with rebuilding.
“He kept the congregation together, meeting in Cooper Street Center,” Tyson said. “It was a struggle to raise the money, but he did. God blessed him, and he was able to build the church back.
“My wife and I saw him the Friday before he passed and he was in a lot of pain but he told us to ‘hold on and everything will be alright.’ That was his way of telling us he wouldn’t be around much longer. His family had a feeling he was preparing to go home.”
Darrell Gadsden married Thomas’ first cousin and visited the St. Mary Primitive Church when he still lived in West Palm Beach.
“I loved the teaching in the church and the love that was spread from Isaac,” Gadsden said. “I knew I couldn’t take my wife away from here so I moved and brought my business with me.
“Isaac was a man of few words but a lot of love. This church is called the church of love because he spewed it out all the time. Even people he might not have gotten along with, he loved them.”
Roy Wiley grew up with Thomas and said they were as close as brothers.
“We lived close to each other and played baseball and sports together,” said Wiley, a retired Charlotte County educator. “His father was an elder and a preacher, so we both grew up in the faith.
“You know he did some preaching right up until the end.”
Thomas was always close to children and almost all of those he came in contact with when he was director at Cooper Street ended up in the pews at St. Mary Primitive.
“The children really looked up to him,” Moore said.
A 1966 graduate of Charlotte High School, Thomas graduated from Lincoln Barber College in Tallahassee and later attended Florida A&M and Edison State College. He got his associate of arts degree from Florida Theological Seminary in Lakeland.
He is survived by his wife, Charlie Ann Thomas, and five children: Kimberly, Myra, Demetrius, Donovan and Carnell.
“Isaac’s vision, and his family, and the elders will keep the church alive,” Gadsden said. “That is the legacy he left behind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.