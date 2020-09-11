Englewood resident Ken Luff remembers in detail when a beautiful, young Norwegian woman named Pearl approached him when he was 19 years old.
They were attending a Bible college in upstate New York. She was an "A" student and four years older than him. He was having difficulty with his studies.
"She learned that I was failing all my classes and said God sent her to help me," Ken said. "I couldn't refuse that offer."
For Pearl, those memories aren't as clear.
She has suffered from Alzheimer's disease for the past 12 years, and has spent the last three at Consulate Health Care in Port Charlotte.
Wednesday, Sept. 9, was their 70th wedding anniversary and Ken was looking forward to visiting Pearl after six months of being apart. Due to COVID-19, he has not been able to visit her in person since March 20 — the day he turned 91.
However, on Tuesday evening, they were told that reunion had to be postponed.
"We were all so disappointed," said Ken's son, Bill. "My brothers and I knew how much my dad was looking forward to this ... we were afraid to tell him."
Ken refused to accept the news, and as an ordained minister for most of his life, he put his faith in God.
"We decided to go to the facility and personally ask if they would let my dad see mom," Bill said. "We didn't want to cause any trouble, they've always treated my mom so well, but the order was signed (by Gov. Ron DeSantis) to allow visitors back into nursing homes a week ago."
Consulate Health Care Executive Director Jennifer Herrold explained to the family that they weren't ready to accept visitors yet because more safety protocols had to be put in place.
Bill said his parents had never spent an anniversary apart, and asked if his dad could see his mom for a short, special visit.
After seeing Ken all dressed up to see his wife of 70 years, Herrold arranged the visit. She had infection control staff quickly get to work and with proper social distancing, sanitation and personal protective equipment in place, Ken was invited to the front lobby and staff brought Pearl up for a compassionate caregiver visit.
"This was better than I ever expected," Ken said. "The workers were all so helpful and caring. I thank God for this day. Thank you Jesus."
Ken and Pearl raised five sons and four of them currently live in Florida.
Bill, Jim and Doug all live in the area and were able to watch their mom and dad reunite through the lobby window.
Smiling and waving hello to his mom, Bill said, "I'm so happy to see them together again."
Even some of the staff members were getting emotional as Ken gently held Pearl's hand while he sang to her.
Ken and Pearl have both worked as ordained ministers in Venice, Naples and DeLand, Florida. Ken attends church regularly in Venice where he visits with former church members who attended his services at Venice Assembly of God.
They once had a daily radio show where Pearl would play the piano or organ, and Ken would read an opening prayer.
Ken is 91 and Pearl is 95. They have 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. They married within one year after meeting. The school they attended was closed the year Pearl graduated, and Ken found another school in Boston.
"We went for a long walk in the summer, and she asked 'Wilt thou?' and I agreed, Ken said with a smile. "She said I wasn't going anywhere without her. And 70 years later ... she was right."
