Four-year-old Edgar and Eric, two Port Charlotte dogs, had been waiting all month to return to the dog parks, according to their owner.
Though the canines have still been going on walks, their owner said they used to come to the Port Charlotte Edgewater Paw Park every day.
Dog parks and sports parks opened Friday in Charlotte County, and the rain decided to join in on the fun. These Charlotte County facilities have been closed since March 24.
And residents can expect the rain to continue on through Sunday.
In Charlotte County, according to the National Weather Service, there is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Saturday. It will be mostly cloudy with a high of 85. That night, there’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, and it will stay mostly cloudy with a low of 75.
Sunday, there will be a chance of showers before 2 p.m., then later it will be partly sunny with a high near 84. That night it will be partly cloudy with a low of 66.
Charlotte County sports fields, including baseball, softball, soccer and football fields, as well as dog parks reopened Friday. Charlotte County has two dog parks, Edgewater Paw Park in Charlotte Harbor and Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Paw Park in Englewood.
No organized activities were permitted. Pools, fishing piers, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf courses, pavillions, playgrounds and other park amenities remain closed, according to Charlotte County spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Englewood and Port Charlotte beaches will also reopen Monday, April 27, as well as Sarasota County beaches. Restrooms at all Charlotte County parks and beaches will remain closed, and beach parking meters will be disabled.
Charlotte County boat ramps, parks and trails have remained open since then.
