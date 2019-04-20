On the windowsill of Meridith Meerman’s fourth-grade classroom, more than a dozen goldfish swim in plastic bottles.
They’re part of a sustainable ecosystem constructed by the students.
“It’s not something the parents have to take care of, because it’s sustainable, and since it’s the weekend before Easter, we’re (planting) carrots,” said Meerman.
The students won’t have to feed the goldfish because the fish will receive nutrients that trickle through the holes in the bottle cap from the soil, where the carrot plant grows. Its roots will naturally grow toward the source of water, and provide the fish a source of sustenance.
The class first came up with and depicted their own ecosystems on construction paper.
Sophie Caudill centered her ecosystem around a wolf — “I chose a wolf, because it’s my spirit animal,” she said. “I’ve been around the woods my whole life, so I feel connected to them.”
The paper activity helped the students to understand the different components of an ecosystem, before they were tasked with constructing the physical one.
The Solar Club prepared a solar-cooked lunch of hot dogs and macaroni and cheese for the class, as a thank you for helping them prepare for the regional competition — the 2019 West Central Florida Energy Whiz Expo. The Solar Club was awarded first place, which earned them an opportunity to compete at the state level in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.