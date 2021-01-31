Charlotte County Libraries and History launched a series of interpretive signs to reflect on the history of the county.
Charlotte County History Services Program Coordinator Crystal Diff recalled her thought process on the concept. She based the idea off a similar initiative by the Detroit Institute of the Arts Inside Out program.
"While we may not have Van Goghs, we do have many interesting treasures from Charlotte County’s vast history to display," Diff said.
The concept to create "Telling Your Story: History in the Parks" was born, debuting along with the Charlotte County Centennial.
The first sign, called "Charlotte Harbor Spa," is already on display at South County Regional Park, 670 Cooper St. in Punta Gorda. Eleven additional signs will be placed throughout the year across the county.
"It’s a way to bring citizens from all walks of life closer to the artifacts and stories that we have within our archives and let them know that this is a part of your community and your story."
Each sign showcases a picture and brief history to interest viewers. The signs also have a Quick Response Code anyone with a smartphone or other device can scan to view an online digital collection of related works.
Each sign reflects a story at the location of their placement. The sign at Englewood beach honors the Chadwick Beach Pavilion nearby.
"The purpose is to get these signs out to locations dotted throughout the entire county where there are no other historic markers, to give as many citizens and visitors as possible easy access," said Diff.
The next signs to take Charlotte County history buffs by storm will be placed at Port Charlotte Beach on Feb. 17 and Englewood Beach on March 24.
