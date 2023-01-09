Randy Stewart

Randy Stewart fills his gas tank at the 76 station on Veterans Boulevard in Port Charlotte on Monday. He believes there is no good reason for gas prices to fluctuate as much as they have lately.

 SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

Florida gas prices are declining again after surging during in the past two weeks, according to AAA.

The state average declined almost 2 cents per gallon over the weekend, with further drops likely on the way, said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group, in a news release.


0
0
0
0
0

Load comments