AAA wants to make sure drivers stay safe this holiday season.
The company has teamed up with Budweiser to provide a safe way home for Floridians, to reduce the chance of people drinking and driving.
Tow to Go is a free service offered Thanksgiving weekend from Wednesday to 6 a.m. Sunday for both AAA members and nonmembers. The service will provide transportation for the driver and their vehicle either to their home, or somewhere safe within a 10-mile radius from their pickup location.
“If you plan to party this Thanksgiving, please don’t bring the party on the road,” said AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins. “With so many alternatives like ride-sharing programs, taxis and now Tow to Go, there’s no excuse for getting behind the wheel while impaired.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 528 people nationwide were killed in traffic crashes during the 2017 Thanksgiving holiday weekend, 35% of which involved drunk drivers.
AAA encourages drivers to have a plan in place on how they intend to get home, before they have their first drink.
Since the program began in 1998, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from roads across the Southeast and Midwest, according to a press release.
Tow to Go serves drivers in Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, North Dakota, Nebraska, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana (Fort Wayne and South Bend). To use the program, call 855-286-9246.
For more information about the program, visit AAA.com/TowToGo.
