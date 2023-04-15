Longtime Port Charlotte activist Staphany Miro told lawmakers in Tallahassee they weren’t doctors, but civil servants making ignorant abortion laws that will impact an entire demographic of women in Florida.
Miro, who opted not to have an abortion when she was pregnant at 17, drove to the State Capitol recently and spoke during the 12-hour hearing on the then-proposed Heartbeat Protection Act which bans abortions after six weeks.
Miro explained women in some areas in Charlotte, DeSoto and Sarasota counties don’t have easy access to Medicaid health care providers. She added women can’t always get appointments in six weeks.
The bill, signed into law late Thursday night by Gov. Ron DeSantis, also prohibits mailing chemical abortion prescriptions, and requires that a doctor must be present in person to prescribe such medications and to perform surgical abortions.
This cuts off the ability of clinics to use non-medical staff to conduct abortions or for patients to use telehealth caregivers to prescribe those abortion drugs.
Miro said the ban on telehealth — health professional services through secure phone, video, or live chat sessions — for abortion services is wrong, especially if a woman has to travel 100 miles for an appointment because of a lack of local providers.
“I called my provider and asked what is the next appointment they have if I needed an abortion, and was told they are booked until July,” Miro said. “That’s clearly more than six weeks. This is going to happen all of the time.”
Miro said she’s concerned for women who are raped by a relative and how they will navigate the law which allows exceptions of 15 weeks of pregnancy to have an abortion, but must have a police report or restraining order.
“So now a woman has to prove she was raped or it was incest and have two doctor’s sign off on it before she can get an abortion,” she said. “All of this takes time and not going to happen overnight or as easy as some of these lawmakers think.”
Miro believes women will die as a result of the six-week ban on abortion.
“Ultimately, this is a total ban on abortion and women will die because they don’t want to carry a child for nine months,” she said. “They will find alternative means to have an abortion, no matter if it’s legal or not.”
Miro said she fought for women in the military who may find out they are pregnant and need time to arrange for an abortion.
“These women have to speak to a commanding officer, and get off base and get their affairs in order, and it could take longer than six weeks,” she said. “It was declined as an exemption for our service women.”
PREGNANCY SOLUTIONS
At Pregnancy Solutions, which has locations in Port Charlotte, North Port, Venice and Arcadia, staff received additional training for foster care and other alternatives leading up to the new bill’s passage.
Last week, Pregnancy Solutions executive director Jacqueline Zdrojowy sent a letter to her staff clarifying provisions of the bill which, she wrote, “does not have a specific effective date.”
“Instead there’s a trigger provision in which the bill becomes effective only upon one of several possible rulings by the Florida Supreme Court deciding that the state Constitution has no abortion right and or the overturning of our state abortion case precedent,” she said.
Pregnancy Solutions provides free care to women and men including ultrasounds, pregnancy tests and counseling. The nonprofit supports families 18 months after a child is born.
“A parent can have 60 appointments up until 8 months after the baby is born and can get everything they need to care for that child,” Zdrojowy told The Daily Sun on Friday. “We have parenting classes and an Earn While You Learn program that helps parents get the items they need for their child.”
Zdrojowy said all of the Pregnancy Solutions staff and volunteers were recently trained in the adoption process including what is a closed, open, semi and open adoption.
“We want a parent to be much more aware of more of an option if they don’t think they can parent right now,” she said. “Our average client is 25 to 29, but we see clients ages 14 to post 40. Every age bracket weighs their options based on their circumstances.”
Zdrojowy said some clients are homeless and pregnant or don’t have a job or are in a relationship they don’t want to be in, and are in crisis.
“We try our best to eliminate those hurdles and connect the client to resources,” she said. “If they need housing, we have resources for housing. We work get them out of the immediate trauma and sometimes when the crisis slows down, they have a desire to parent.”
In the past year, Pregnancy Solutions prepared for any proposed bans on abortion by adding more medical staff.
“Even those who are married sometimes come in freaked out because they are pregnant,” Zdrojowy said. “We are the first place they are able to really talk, share their story and just by hearing themselves talk, sometimes they can work through it. We give them tools. We ask them to come back for a second or third appointment and give them more tools.”
Clients are asked if they are addicted, feel safe, have health care access and other needs.
“We often hear that a person can’t afford to have a baby,” she said. “We work with them to apply for pregnancy Medicaid. If they can’t get it, we have OB-GYNs who work on a sliding scale. We have connections in the community through Healthy Start and the health departments to help our clients.”
Even with options like foster care and adoptions, Miro said lawmakers “firmly believe” the baby’s rights are stronger than the mother’s rights.
“Women who travel out of state may find their insurance won’t cover an abortion from another state,” she said. “So the woman has to pay for airfare, a hotel, and for the abortion. And it’s all because politicians are playing doctors and forcing women to bring an unwanted child into the world, or to have an unsafe or illegal abortion. It’s just ignorant.”
