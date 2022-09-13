March 2 (copy)

A crowd protests against restrictive abortion laws, and rally supporting women’s reproductive rights in October 2021 in Charlotte Harbor.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

TALLAHASSEE — A Central Florida abortion clinic is challenging a potential $193,000 state fine, the third case to emerge in recent weeks about whether clinics properly complied with a law requiring 24-hour waiting periods before abortions can be performed.

A Leon County circuit judge on April 25 issued a decision upholding the law, which passed in 2015 but had been on hold amid a constitutional fight. The state Agency for Health Care Administration, which regulates abortion clinics, has sought to impose fines for alleged violations of the law in the days and weeks after the judge’s ruling.


