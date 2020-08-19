The majority of Charlotte County public school students will return to class rather than learn online, district officials said this week.
Charlotte County parents had to make the decision to register their children for virtual school by Aug. 18. School begins in Charlotte on Aug. 31.
As of Wednesday, 2,159 children had registered for virtual school, according to district spokesperson Mike Riley. That means about 85% of the district’s 15,219 students will be returning to school.
“We expected these kind of numbers from the start,” Riley said. “Parents are very concerned about the health and well being of their children. They want what’s best for their children as do we. Staff at Charlotte County Public Schools support whichever of the … options parents choose for their children. We truly hope that the program they choose delivers the best educational curriculum to fit their child’s learning style.”
John Jordan, president of the Charlotte Florida Education Association, said CFEA has consistently sought a hybrid option between Charlotte virtual school and brick and mortar.
“We have believed, based on statewide polling, that the number of families who were concerned about the risks of returning to brick and mortar was actually much higher than 20%,” Jordan said in an email statement. “We believe that many more of our families would have embraced a distance learning model connected to their neighborhood school. This model would also have been easily converted to brick and mortar instruction when COVID-19 eventually subsides. We continue to contend for data-based solutions that preserve the health and safety of students and staff and the choices of parents. This is the heart of FEA’s (Florida Education Association) lawsuit seeking clarification of Florida Department of Education’s July 6, 2020 Emergency Order.”
The district has a health and wellness protocol plan posted on the website that explains guidelines to ensure the safety and welfare of students and employees. Masks are required and desks will be spaced for social distancing in classrooms.
To view the details, visit https://www.yourcharlotteschools.net/
