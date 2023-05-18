PUNTA GORDA — The Academy celebrated its largest graduating class ever on Thursday evening.
The alternative high school's summer senior class had 121 graduates file through Charlotte High School's auditorium to receive their diplomas.
It was a very emotional evening for students and staff, as Principal Jack Ham announced he is leaving the school.
"As I embark on a new chapter of my life … I want you to know that it has been an honor to witness your growth and I have cherished every moment with students and staff of this academy," Ham said.
"I want to leave the graduates with this message: Never be afraid to take risks … explore, dream and discover."
Graduate speaker Genieva Botelho said she never thought she would graduate high school.
"This academy gave me the chance to pursue my dreams … I welcomed my amazing son into this world on Feb. 5 of this year," Botelho said. "I desperately needed help, and the teachers here showed me a world of options."
Janice Kloor said she was blessed and excited to be giving her last speech as a student.
"The imprint of this community will not leave us for the rest of our lives, and we will forever carry pieces of our former selves with us — no matter how far away we may venture from our home towns," Kloor said. "We will always remain connected."
Senior Zachary Page spoke about his experience at the Academy.
"The first day I attended the Academy, I was taught the acronym: Chances, Choices, Change," Page said. "Those three words were spoken to me along with people I didn't know. I was scared and terrified … I knew the Academy was my last chance, and I didn't think I was going to make it, but then something just clicked. This place gave me a second chance to be free from my mistakes."
Before handing out the diplomas, Ham shared some inspiring words.
"Never be afraid to take risks … explore, dream and discover," Ham said. "Time is a gift. It is not promised. Find the adventure that awaits you.
